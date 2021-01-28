2021 Farmers Insurance Open: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka highlight what is set to be a big-time PGA Tour event with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The North Course and the South Course will be used throughout the Open.

Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama are set to put up solid performances alongside Rahm and McIlroy.

A star-studded field featuring Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will take on the Torrey Pines' North and South courses as part of this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

After withdrawing right before The American Express due to a tweaked back, Rahm will be back in action at an event that he loves. The World No. 2 won this tournament in 2017 and finished runner-up last year. Meanwhile, this will be McIlroy’s first PGA Tour start of 2021 after finishing in third place last week at the European Tour’s stop in Abu Dhabi. McIlroy is playing Farmers for the second straight year after finishing T-3 a year ago.

Along with that top two, there will be a deep lineup including three golfers in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup points standings: Harris English, Viktor Hovland and Carlos Ortiz. In addition, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day will both be making their first starts of 2021, and local stars such as Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele will be taking part in the event.

Last year’s winner, Marc Leishman, will attempt to become the event’s fourth back-to-back winner.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.35 million share of the $7.5 million purse.

The Farmers Insurance Open is a four-day event, with all four days being carried via the Golf Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch it for free online if you sign up for a free trial with fuboTV.

Here’s the info you need to catch coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open:

TV channel: Golf Channel

Schedule

Rounds 1-2: Thursday and Friday (Noon)

Round 3: Saturday (10:30 a.m.)

Round 4: Sunday (11:15 a.m.)

Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.

The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.

It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years. He was captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit to beat the Americans in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare U.S. victory four years later at Hazeltine.

He also was an assistant captain in the Ryder Cup under Corey Pavin in 2010 and Jim Furyk in 2018 and is on the staff of Steve Stricker this year. In the Presidents Cup, he has been an assistant under Fred Couples in 2013, Jay Haas in 2015 and Stricker in 2017. He does not lack for experience.

“My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I’m thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September,” Love said.

Love was born in Charlotte, though his family moved to the Atlanta area later that year. He played golf at North Carolina. Quail Hollow, which once hosted the old Kemper Open before it moved to the Washington area, has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003. Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, and it is scheduled to host the PGA Championship again in 2025.

The Presidents Cup was supposed to be played this year until the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Ryder Cup being postponed one year to this September. The Americans have won the Presidents Cup the last eight times, most recently in 2019 at Royal Melbourne with Tiger Woods as a playing captain. He chose not to captain again.

MICKELSON FUTURE

Phil Mickelson has high hopes for the new year, even though he turned 50 last June and finished outside the top 50 on the PGA Tour money list for the first time in his long career. He even spoke of making a push to play in the Ryder Cup for the 13th consecutive time.

Mickelson also left the door open.

“But if I don’t play well early on, I’ll start to reevaluate things and maybe play a few more events on the Champions Tour,” he said on the eve of The American Express. “Because what’s fun for me is competing, getting in contention and trying to win tournaments.”

Mickelson won both times he played last year on the PGA Tour Champions.

He didn’t have much of a chance at The American Express. Mickelson made 18 pars on Friday — the first time in his career he had done that — and missed the cut by six shots.

Next up is the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego, a tournament he has played every year but one. Mickelson is not a fan of what Rees Jones did to the South Course to prepare it for the 2008 U.S. Open. He has completed 72 holes only three of his last eight appearances.

The missed cut did not damper his outlook.

“There’s a lot of good things to take from it, the way I’m driving the ball, my iron play,” he said. “There’s a lot of positives. But if you look at the scorecard, it’s pathetic. I’m not denying that. But I think that it’s a little bit closer than it looks.”

Still to be determined is whether Mickelson returns in June for the U.S. Open. He said last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the USGA to do away with qualifying, that he would not accept a special invitation if he did not qualify. He currently is not exempt.

THE MAJOR FORMULA

Tommy Fleetwood is still trying to figure out the best way to prepare for the majors, and he’s going to try something new this year.

Fleetwood was runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills after closing with a 63, and he was runner-up to Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush (by six shots) in the 2019 British Open. He also played in the final group with Brooks Koepka in 2017 at Erin Hills and finished fourth, five shots behind Koepka.

“I’m trying to have a week off before every major and then play the week before that,” Fleetwood said last week in Abu Dhabi. “I feel like that’s a good run into the events for me. So I think just working backwards on the schedule that way is something I’ve done a little bit different.”

That would mean playing the Dell Match Play and taking off the Texas Open ahead of the Masters; the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks before the PGA Championship, and either the Porsche European Open or the Memorial two weeks before the U.S. Open. And then he plans to play the Irish Open and skip the Scottish Open before the British Open.

He was runner-up at The Renaissance Club last year. Then again, he skipped the Scottish Open in 2019 before his runner-up finish at Portrush.

“Especially around the summer, you have so many great events,” he said. “But around every major you have great events, and you always have to make the choice of playing and missing some and doing what you think is whatever the way you want to work it.”

DIVOTS

Jessica Korda’s victory in the LPGA Tour opener moved her to No. 17 in the world, the fifth American among the top 20. … Si Woo Kim has three victories, two of them on Pete Dye courses (TPC Sawgrass and PGA West). … Tony Finau has 35 finishes in the top 10 since the start of the 2016-17 season on the PGA Tour without winning. The next best is 16 top 10s by Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An and Kevin Streelman. … Kim was the third player this season to close with 64 to win on the PGA Tour. The others were Jason Kokrak at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and Brian Gay at the Bermuda Championship.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Rory McIlroy has started a new year with a top 5 finish in 12 of his 14 seasons without ever winning.

FINAL WORD

“Because they give away a lot of money for 20th.” — Kevin Kisner, on why he plays tournaments on courses where he doesn’t think he can win.

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will also carry early coverage from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. After that, CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m. Saturday and 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 12 noon-7 p.m. EDT on Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

