At 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, MMA star Conor McGregor will come out of retirement and step back into the octagon to battle Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will earn one of these fighters a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to tune in to — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 257 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+.

Guide to watch UFC 257 Live Streams Free. The most expected fight Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will be the main headliner of UFC 257.

On the report of official documents, the main event of UFC 257 is confirmed now. Dustin Poirier, the former interim champion, will fight against Connor McGregor, who is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. This fight will be the rematch between these two former champions. They met each other at UFC 178 in 2014 and McGregor found his victory by TKO in the first round of the fight.

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 is the upcoming MMA event which is scheduled for 23rd January of 2021 and the event will be produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The location and venue of the event is Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

TV coverage of the UFC 257 live main card Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight online will start at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 23 January 2021. The preliminary card broadcast from 1am (UK time).

How to Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Online

The PPV will start around 7 PM Pacific time zone or 10 PM Eastern Time Zone where the early prelims will start at 3:30 PM Pacific Time or 6:30 PM Eastern Time and the prelims will start at 5 PM Pacific Time or 8 PM Eastern Time.

There are many ways to watch UFC 257 live Stream. The live event could be available for any device. Fans can enjoy the event live through Online or through their cable operator. The live stream covers all kinds of devices. It could be your TV, Computer, Laptop, Tablet, or even on your Smartphone. Fans can access this PPV event from all over the world.

Where can I Watch McGregor vs Poirier live stream of the match?

The social media site Thriller will be airing the match.

It will be on a pay-per-view basis, Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Jr. Live Sells has been officially set For $64.99 On PPV, Jan 23rd

McGregor vs Poirier Live Stream TV Channel:

There is a host of service providers that offer ESPN and other cable channels as part of their packages. In addition to cable TV providers other sources such as YouTube and Play Station also offer a monthly subscription service that allows subscribers access to major cable TV channels.

Online channels and live streaming is taking over from cable and satellite TV and it is just a matter of time before it becomes the norm in households around the world.

On What Channel Can I Watch McGregor vs Poirier?

US cable channel ESPN PPV owns the rights to broadcast the fight in the United States. The PBC will offer the fight to US viewers via PPV (pay per view) and the estimated cost is likely to be around $64.99. BT Sports is likely to receive broadcasting rights in the UK and a host of other providers around the world are also expected to show the fight in their respective countries.

