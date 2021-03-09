Jenkins and Docker are not explicitly related in any way. Both these technologies are quite different in the features that they have to offer. But still, since Jenkins and Docker both are extensively used in the creation, testing, and deployment of software applications, knowing about these technologies can go along way for you.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into Jenkins and Docker and learn what these technologies are all about.

About Docker

The primary idea behind docker is to automate the integration of applications in docker containers. The Docker platform uses OS-level virtualization to develop and distribute software in packages which are called containers. These containers are isolated from one another and contain dependencies and configuration files needed to install and deploy an application.

Docker is a lightweight virtualization solution that is a lot more cost-effective and easier to maintain than other systems. With docker, you get reduces combability issues when it comes to installing an app on multiple Linux machines.

Best Features

Docker offers integrated developer tools

Docker images are open source and easily portable

Docker containerized apps are easily shareable and deployable

Docker is used to creating and running portable environments

About Jenkins

Jenkins is written in Java and is a continuous integration tool that is completely open-source. It is an automation server that helps automate the deployment phase of software development. Jenkins help streamline tasks such as building, testing, and deployment of apps. This server-based system runs in containers such as Apache Tomcat.

Jenkins makes it possible for developers to build and test the software in a continuous manner. The system is easy to update because it comes with a simple to use GUI and there are very few maintenance issues associated with it.

Best Features

Jenkins systems are easy to install and configure

Jenkins is a CI engine that can run on an app

Plugins can be easily created

It can pull code from repositories like GitHub and BitBucket

The Plugins architecture of Jenkins makes it easily extensible

Jenkins vs Docker

Basic Definition

Docker is a platform designed to manage application creation and deployment in containers. The main idea behind docker is to package software in a way that they can be run on all Linux-based systems. You can enroll yourself in a Docker Course or a Jenkins training to get certified in these open-source platforms.

Jenkins is an automation tool that is designed to facilitate continuous integration for software solutions.

Popularity

If you check the Google Trends for both these systems, then Docker is more popular than Jenkins. People prefer docker over other container technologies because docker is much simpler to maintain and helps reduce costs for resources.

Functionality

Jenkins works by creating pipelines that consist of the steps that a Jenkins-based system is going to need to perform.

As for Docker, it is a client-server architecture-based system. Docker uses Docker images which are considered as the basic building blocks in a Docker system. Containers are copies of these images and are placed in the Docker in layered format. These images are installed on different systems to deploy an application on different system architectures without compatibility issues.

Ease of Updating

Both Docker and Jenkins systems are easy to maintain. Jenkins comes with a GUI that allows you to easily makes changes while in the building and testing phase. Docker uses containers to create, integrate applications which makes the system more secure and easy to update. Docker reduces the risk of dependency issues which makes the system easier to maintain. And since Docker is lightweight than a traditional VM, it offers a much faster deployment time.

Final Words

Although Jenkins and Docker are quite different in the features that they have to offer, they have one thing in common. Both these technologies are in massive demand these days and can help IT professionals expand their knowledge and skills. Tech organizations are looking for certified professionals in this training for their software development and deployment operations. These concepts can help you automate and streamline your software development processes which can prove to be quite cost-effective in the long run.

