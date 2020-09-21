What is Magento Development –and why is it ideal for your eCommerce Store?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Introduction

With the increase in the number of online shoppers across the world, every business looks forward to having an online shop to sell products.

Website development for eCommerce store is not as easy as it sounds, and choosing the right platform is important. This could be difficult with multiple platforms present in the market, and things can go haywire if not chosen wisely. For these reasons, entrepreneurs need to carefully analyze their business requirements and choose a platform that suits their business.

One such powerful web development platform and most business choice are Magento. Let us have an insight into the world of Magento Development.

What is Magento Development?

Magento is an open-source eCommerce platform that provides business owners with a flexible shopping cart solution, as well as a robust control over the design, content, and functionality of their online store. eCommerce website development with Magento allows web stores with only limited products to easily scale up to thousands of products and custom complex functions without changing the platform. Magento website development for eCommerce offers a variety of plug-in and themes that can easily enhance the buyer’s experience. Regardless of your business size, you can create your eCommerce store using the fundamentals of Magento and can change it into a modern customized version when your business starts picking up. Magento was developed as a complete eCommerce solution, and it offers tons of stunning features that help in building a user-friendly Web Store effortlessly.

Why Magento is a top choice for eCommerce?

1. Affordable website: When choosing an eCommerce development platform for online stores, it is important to consider affordability. Being a cloud hosting platform Magento eCommerce Development Services lowers the cost of monitoring, maintenance, and hosting of the site. When you are looking for an economical and quick eCommerce solution, Magento would be an ideal choice.

2. Open Source: Magento allows online shop owners to customize the website according to the business preferences. Magento has a lot of modules to offer that can be installed and developed further for new features and feel.

3. Third-Party Integration: It is simple to integrate numerous third parties such as payment gateway, shipping, transportation, order tracking, database applications to your website. Magento eCommerce Development Services also offers inbuilt tools like Google Analytics, Google checkouts which help in keeping a tab on your website’s performance.

4. Mobile Experience: Almost everyone today uses a mobile device to check products online. Your website must hence be compatible with such smartphone devices. Magento supports HTML to make sure that the users have enhanced shopping experience on their devices.

5. High Performance: Magento offers great performance for your eCommerce store. New customization can be added using various extensions to ensure a user-friendly experience.

6. SEO friendly: Magento is packed with SEO friendly URL and extensions that can help in the high ranking of the website. It also enables Google bots for better search engine positioning in the results page.

7. Payment Option: All major payment methods such as PayPal, Google pay, Amazon pay, Bank transfer, COD are supported in Magento. It also provides many options for an online store so that the buyers can make hassle-free payments.

8. Multiple Website: If you are planning to apply a comprehensive multi-store strategy for your eCommerce store then Magento is the right choice. It allows you to create and manage multiple web stores from a single dashboard. It is really easy to add products to multiple stores and saves time.

9. Magento Community: Magento has its community of developers, programmers, bloggers, and project managers who you can reach out to. Lakhs of forum members are associated with this community and they are all well equipped to provide guidelines for any problem.

Conclusion

Whether you have an eCommerce store or plan on eCommerce website development, always choose a platform that fits your preference and budget. Compared to other websites development platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce, Magento is cheaper and comes with incredible features.

What motivates a customer to buy your product over others? Why do the buyers abandon the shopping cart in the middle? Answering these questions is difficult, but the customer buying journey is in constant flux. Our Magento Website Development Company has got your back. Contact us today what are you waiting for?

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

