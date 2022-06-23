What Makes Kape’s song Go Swimming So addictive That You Will Never Want To Miss his new single ‘’ hate me.’’

Introduction

K-per Lucem was born and raised in Manhattan, located in New York. His lyrical skill and metropolitan way of life are mirrored in his creative works, which manage to represent both of these qualities effectively. In addition to the fact that he is constantly working to improve as a musician, he is also making an active effort to succeed in the entertainment industry.





The new single ‘’Hate me.’’

On June 4, Kape published a post on his social media sites, revealing that he had released a brand new song titled “hate me.” The public can now download his song “Hate me. ‘

Link of the song;

https://open.spotify.com/album/3AxlCPe8Lmy8kdkE5wLcu8?si=4eY6B48GTQ-J9E44cbp6rg&utm_source=copy-link

Because of the irresistible rhythm, it is impossible to listen to the song multiple times in a row without being dependent on it. In more recent years, he has worked and closed with a wide range of artists, some of whom include CiCi Monae and Kay Owe, amongst others.

About the song ‘’go swimming.’’

The beat of the song ;

Flow Prone’s own Ev James was the producer of the beat of his song ” Go Swimming. ” However, during one of their meetings, he played this beat for himself and a few others that he had previously prepared. They seclude themselves in the laboratory to conduct new beats in the usual course of events. The first time he played it for him, he didn’t feel it genuinely put him in the zone. After placing the order for some rags, he didn’t think they would be able to lock in again until he thought it would be a great beat for a wave album. After that, he began to consider the possibility that it was a smart move.

Process of the writing of song;

Although writing the lyrics for “Go Swimming” was more straightforward than it was for many of his other tracks, the method of creating the lyrics for each album is different. Because he can’t decide how to proceed with certain records, Kape hasn’t even written the songs for them yet, let alone recorded them in a studio. It is all because he can’t make up his mind. When something like this occurs, it is necessary to maintain focus and determination. However, everything falls into place when the circumstances are met and the magic starts to happen.

It is highly dependent on how he is feeling and the amount of energy that he has both before and during the recording sessions. He derives a tremendous amount of fulfillment from the process of composing music that is centered on specific topics, such as the watch or hairstyle that is his personal preference. It is not very often that he will enter the studio without having any ideas or conceptions to watch what develops, but when he does, he does so to observe what takes place. Because he is a multifaceted individual, Kape works hard to preserve variety and push the limits of what is possible when it comes to creation. The fact that individuals who have such a wide range of interests may appreciate his music is the icing on an already delectable cake. He has been involved in creating music for a significant amount of time and does not want to stop shortly. It doesn’t matter what happens. He and his team will keep making music because it’s what they enjoy doing; it’s how we keep our cups total, and we keep our sanity.

