Today Storm vs Raiders Live Stream Free Rugby Live Streaming Full TV Channel Coverage Guide to all. In the NRL, Penrith and Melbourne are kicking back and relaxing for a week after advancing to the preliminary finals with wins over the Roosters and Eels respectively.

Tonight from the special time of 7.00pm AEDT on Nine from the officially sold-out Suncorp Stadium, in the first prelim, the Canberra Raiders face the Melbourne Storm, who are on an incredible 19-game winning streak in Queensland.

But bolstering Canberra’s resolve is the fact that they have defeated Melbourne in three of their last four encounters, making this one a thriller in front of the biggest crowd in Australian sport since the COVID era began. It will be a brutal clash of inspirational forwards as Raiders enforcer Josh Papalii butts heads with Jesse Bromwich, and all eyes are on Melbourne leader Cameron Smith as questions about his playing future continue to mount.

Saturday sees a rugby league triple-header, with two NRLW clashes to start the day. First up, it’s Warriors versus Dragons, both sides fighting for their first victory of the season. Following this, two undefeated women’s teams go to war, the Roosters and Broncos.

On Saturday night, in the second Preliminary Final, the Penrith Panthers put their 127-day undefeated streak on the line against the team that has more momentum than anyone: South Sydney. The Rabbitohs, the dark horse of the finals, will enjoy the home ground advantage at ANZ Stadium, where they have enjoyed a favourable record against the Panthers in recent years.

All playoff games are sudden-death scenarios for the rest of the year with round two kicking off on Friday night at the SCG when the Roosters take on Canberra in a rematch of the 2019 grand final combatants. The winner of that match will take on the Storm the following Friday for a place in the grand final.

On Saturday, Bankwest Stadium will host both women’s matches as well as the Eels up against South Sydney for the right to face Penrith in the preliminary final seven days later.

The Warriors are taking on the Roosters in the first NRLW fixture, followed by premiers Brisbane up against St George Illawarra.

Week two NRL finals fixtures

Semi-final: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders, Friday 7.50pm AEDT at Sydney Cricket Ground

The NRL understands our fans have plenty of questions regarding COVID-19 and the impact it is having on our game. To help answer some of the most frequently asked questions, we have created the below central information pages

Storm skipper Cameron Smith mocked Craig Bellamy as the Melbourne coach struggled to change a tyre in a potential bad omen ahead of the preliminary final. Smith played cameraman as he snuck up behind Bellamy, who was struggling under the back of his car trying his best with a lack of equipment.The Storm will be hoping their coach’s car trouble is not a sign of things to come against the Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

NRL fans from Canberra won’t be allowed to fly into Queensland to attend this week’s preliminary final against Melbourne as a result of the northern state’s strict border laws.

the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership finals series live & on-demand from overseas on Watch NRL

Anyone who has travelled from the ACT into NSW in the past two weeks must not enter the sunshine state as a result of Queensland shutting its borders to NSW residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means any Raiders supporter who attended the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday night for the semi final win over the Roosters won’t be allowed at the preliminary final.

Live Stream the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series from outside Australia

They will, however, be able to attend the grand final in Sydney the following week if the Raiders roll Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium.

Raiders CEO Don Furner told the Sydney Morning Herald the club and its supporters knew the risk of attending the SCG prior to the game, and is confident there will still be plenty of green in the Suncorp crowd.

“There’s a direct open border between Queensland and ACT, but not between NSW. Because we went into NSW we are now done and dusted,” Furner told the Herald.

“It’s unfortunate but it is what it is. We knew that. We’ve still got a good fan base in Brisbane. I’m sure they’ll all get out there.

“Unfortunately for those loyal fans who travelled from Canberra down the highway and made a lot of noise at the SCG the other night, unfortunately they can’t go either.

“Hopefully they will be back at ANZ Stadium the following week if we can get through to the grand final.

"Hopefully they will be back at ANZ Stadium the following week if we can get through to the grand final.

“We all knew before the Roosters game that we wouldn’t be able to go to Queensland if we won, and that’s okay. Hopefully we’ll all be there together the following week.”

Suncorp Stadium is expected to be packed out with Melbourne colours as the Storm have been based on the Sunshine Coast since the season resumed, and have a large supporter base in the state.

Watch Storm vs Raiders Rugby Live Online

While this year’s All Black vs. Wallabies Game 2 will not be broadcast live in Australia, Fox Sports (Foxtel / Kayo) will exclusively broadcast each and every game live, in HD, and ad-break free during play.

Storm vs Raiders Rugby Live Stream Reddit

Saturday’s game will be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium with a kick-off at 4 p.m. NZDT local time watch free online. This makes it a 2 pm AEDT start for Aussies and an early 4 am BST Saturday morning kick-off in the UK For rugby fans in the US it’s an 11 pm ET/8pm PT Friday night start.

How to watch the Storm vs Raiders Rugby Live On TV

There is only one free-to-air alternative to watch the All Blacks Rugby Game version of the Australian Bledisloe Cup – Channel 10.

Who plays who?

The teams that finished in the top eight positions on the Telstra Premiership ladder after 20 rounds will play out the finals series, as follows.

FRIDAY

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

Melbourne Storm team: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Nicholas Hynes 18. Dale Finucane 19. Paul Momirovski 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Chris Lewis

Canberra Raiders team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Semi Valemi 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Jordan Rapana 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Tom Starling 10. Iosia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine 14. Siliva Havili 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Hudson Young 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Matthew Timoko 20. Ryan Sutton 21. Michael Oldfield

