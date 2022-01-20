A moisturizing cleanser is great for your skin during the winter

During the winter, the temperature naturally drops which means that humidity also drops. Due to these conditions, you’ll notice that your skin would get a lot dryer a lot faster. So, it is certainly a good idea to use a moisturizing cleanser so that your skin can get the moisture it needs and ensure it is well protected against the cold which can easily damage it. This moisturizer would also be great at getting rid of the dead skin cells on your face and ensure that your skin never feels dry or tight.

Thoroughly clean your skin

In order to ensure your skin is always clean and dirt free, you should wash and cleanse it two times per day. Ideally, this should be in the morning and in the night. According to Dr. Rana, this is important because your skin actually creates its own debris that need to be cleaned off, especially before you use any other type of products on your face. This also impacts how efficiently those other products work and are able to penetrate your skin. Additionally, cleaning helps to improve blood flow and this will naturally help your skin to rid itself of any toxins.





Use hyaluronic acid

Next, the cold weather also comes with cold wind which can easily cause dry skin. Therefore, you should use hyaluronic acid to thoroughly hydrate your skin as part of your winter skincare routine. It is actually very effective and creates fantastic results.

Start using retinol

The good thing about retinol is that it actually smoothes your skin and makes it look a lot plumper. Whenever you use retinol, it is important to also use a good SPF. Overall, when you regularly use retinol, this will improve your skin cell turnover, reduce pigmentation and even regulate oil on your skin.

Using sunscreen every day is essential

Many people make the mistake of not using sunscreen during the winter months according to Dr. Rana. However, it is important to know that there are UV rays present during the winter and throughout the year. So, you should always wear sunscreen, even in the winter months. It is best to use a mineral based sunscreen since it is very light and easy to use.

Use masks

As mentioned above, the cold and humidity during the winter can wreak havoc on your skin and cause many problems. Therefore, you should always use a mask that contains seaweed extract and clay. These will help your skin a great deal by exfoliating it, getting rid of toxins, reducing the appearance of spots etc.

Vitamin C should also be a part of your skincare

Next, vitamin C should definitely be used in your skincare. This actually works quite well in the winter and even helps to protect you from SPF rays that your sunscreen doesn’t automatically protect your skin from. Also, it is great at improving the pigmentation of your skin and improving collagen production which will naturally make your complexion beautiful and give you a natural glow.

Don’t forget under your eyes and lips

Make sure that you also use a good quality eye cream and a moisturizer for your lips.

Body butter is a must

Body butter is a lovely indulgence and your skin will thank you for it. It will help keep your skin moisturized since it has ingredients such a cocoa oil, shea butter etc.

