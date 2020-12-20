INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















2020 WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs predictions, card, matches, start time, date, PPV preview, location. Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC pay-per-view this Sunday. One of WWE’s most iconic matches returns this Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view. Both the WWE and universal championships will be on the line in TLC matches with expectations high for both to deliver big thrills.In total, five championships are on the line at TLC, including Roman Reigns defending the universal championship against Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre putting the WWE title on the line against AJ Styles. All the action goes down from the ThunderDome inside Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field. TLC will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis. Let’s take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE TLC.

