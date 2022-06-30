There were 1.3 million lawyers in the U.S. last year, says the American Bar Association.

Whether helping clients determine their legal options, representing them in courts of law, or helping them reach settlement agreements, lawyers provide essential services.





But under which circumstances do you need to consult a lawyer? It’s important to know when to seek legal counsel. You’ll likely need a lawyer at some point in your life. So, knowing when to retain one is essential.

Keep reading to find out when it makes sense to retain the services of a lawyer.

You’ve Had a Personal Injury Accident

One source notes that three million people in the U.S. are injured in car accidents yearly. And approximately two million motorists involved in car accidents suffer from permanent injuries each year. Meanwhile, there were 35,766 motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. in 2020, and there were 38,824 deaths as a result of these crashes.

If you’re ever involved in a vehicle accident and are left with an injury, you’ll want to get in touch with a personal injury lawyer who understands personal injury cases. An accident might mean taking time off work, getting physio treatment, and dealing with significant medical expenses. Get legal representation to know your rights.

A personal injury lawyer can provide legal advice, negotiate on your behalf, and represent you in court. Injuries sustained in a vehicle accident could force you to take time off work and pursue costly healthcare. Having a personal injury lawyer in your corner will take a load off your mind.

Many personal injury claims don’t reach the courts. They are, instead, settled through negotiations between you and the other party, namely the insurance company. You’ll want a trained legal professional to represent you and achieve the best outcome.

A personal injury lawyer who knows the personal injury claim process inside and out will also be the best option if your case ends up in court or before a tribunal.

You’ve Been Arrested for a Crime

It goes without saying that you’ll want legal assistance if you’re facing charges for a crime. Being arrested isn’t fun. You need to know what you’re up against.

According to statistics, violent crime rates in large cities with populations of 500,000 or more were 831 per 100,000 people. And the top 3 cities with the highest crime rates were Detroit, Michigan at 49.7 per 100,000 people; Memphis, Tennessee at 44.4 per 100,000 people; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 32.4 per 100,000 people.

Crime is a fact of life whether you live in a city, suburb, or rural town. While not everyone charged with a crime is guilty of a crime, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek legal representation if you’re charged. A lawyer will be able to explain what you’re up against, explore your options, and represent you in the courtroom.

You Want to Get Your Affairs In Order

Do you want to get a will drafted up so that your family is taken care of after your passing and that you can stipulate who will take care of your children? You’ll want to make an appointment with a lawyer to get your will drawn up. You don’t want a scenario where someone contests your will. Get it done right so that it’s upheld in court. You can also contact a lawyer to ensure your choice for a power of attorney is honored.

These are just a few scenarios where you’ll want to contact a lawyer. Trying to handle any of these issues alone isn’t the best option. Finding an experienced lawyer will be in your best interests. Ensure you do your homework and find the right legal professional for your case. For instance, if you’re facing a personal injury situation, find a personal injury lawyer who understands the applicable laws and has sufficient experience. You’ll be at a disadvantage if you hire a generalist lawyer. Do your research and choose wisely.

