You Need to kNow Get Update Results and Analysis us Presidential News

US Election 2020 Live Online Stream Get Update Results and Analysis us Presidential News Donald Trump raised barriers for Chinese companies seeking to invest or raise money in the United States that will have a lasting impact even if he does not win a second term, according to dealmakers and policy experts. Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies dropped to $1.86 billion last year, a tiny fraction of the $61 billion they totaled in 2016 when they were at their peak right before Trump came into office,

Presidential Election 2020: Live Results and Analysis

The day of reckoning is finally here, with the US election coming to a close with nearly 100 million Americans have already voted under the specter of the coronavirus pandemic. Elections are always about where Americans want to steer the country. That’s especially true this year as the US confronts multiple crises and is choosing between two candidates with very different visions for the future. The candidates hold distinctly different views on everything from climate change to taxes to racial ..

US President Donald Trump’s chances of re-election gained sharply overnight in online betting markets as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, according to Betfair Exchange. Trump’s odds of winning the election improved to 39% from 35% on the UK-based platform, while former vice-president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden saw his chances dip to 61% from 65%.

Iran’s supreme leader mocked America’s presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting Press ..

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

Making a fashionable political statement may not ..

A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied a bid by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the US presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. The plaintiffs had accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of acting illegally when he allowed drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump ..

US Elections 2020 Live Updates

“This wonderful woman (Kamala Harris), she wants to be your first female president. I don’t think so. I don’t think so. You know, that’s a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don’t want to do that,” Donald Trump said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Rows of plywood covered the facades of luxury stores and small businesses across New York City on the eve of the US p ..

Joe Biden closed his presidential campaign Monday night in Pennsylvania, lambasting President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and promising to unite a country in crisis if he wins Tuesday. The Democratic nominee returned to the crucial swing state where he’d begun his campaign 19 months ago with the same message: The 2020 presidential campaign is a battle for the soul of the nation.

According to CNN, Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for p

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, EURO STOXX 50 futures put on 0.8% and FTSE futures gained 0.9%, indicating a strong market open, even though many market participants expect short-term volatility, especially after a jittery week. “We all hate uncertainties. We all want to see risk sentiment improved. So we all hope for a clear, uncontested winner in the presidential election,” said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

According to a Reuters report, Donald Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday. His deputy campaign manager, Justin Clark, said the campaign would fight any Democratic attempt to “subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots

With the election coming to a close, the Trump and Biden campaign ..

US Election Tradition: These 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

According to NYT, the polls today put Donald Trump in a far bigger predicament than the one he faced heading into Election Day in 2016. The polls show Biden with a far more significant lead than the one held by Hillary Clinton, and many of the likeliest explanations for the polling misfire do not appear to be in play today.

The national polls show a decisive Biden win. Four years ago, the national polls showed Clinton with a lead of around 4 percentage points, quite ..

o claim the Presidency of the United States, a candidate must win two hundred and seventy votes in the Electoral College. The New Yorker will be tracking the results above as part of our comprehensive Election 2020 coverage. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic changing voting conditions across the country, there is a strong likelihood that neither President Donald Trump nor his challenger, the former Vice-President Joseph Biden, will be declared the winner on Election Night. A number of states have allowed voters, many of whom may be reluctant to visit polling places in person, to mail in their ballots or to vote early. The deadlines for ballot delivery vary by state, as do the rules that determine when election officials can begin to count the votes. The expectation is that, in many states, counting will continue well after November 3rd.

In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly won in 2016, election officials begin counting mail-in ballots on Election Day. Michigan, which Trump won in 2016 by fewer than eleven thousand votes, the slimmest margin of any state, starts processing votes a day earlier. Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina, all of which are expected to be close, have set individual deadlines that allow mail-in ballots to arrive after November 3rd; Ohio will accept ballots until November 13th, ten days after the election. If early returns in some of these states overwhelmingly favor one of the candidates, it’s possible that a winner could be projected on or soon after Election Day.

A few key states are expected to report results much more quickly. Florida, where early voting began on September 24th, is perhaps the most significant. Election officials there have been processing ballots from the start of early voting—which, most observers believe, will allow the state to report a final result on Election Night. Arizona, which has been processing mail-in and early-voting ballots since October 7th, is another swing state expected to declare a winner on November 3rd. You can see the latest election returns by the state on our election map, which will continue to update until the last vote is tallied.

