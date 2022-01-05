Instagram model, Elvisa Dedic is becoming a bonafide celebrity and was spotted at Diddy’s new year party. Diddy’s new year party was filled with celebrities. His party looked lit as usual. Diddy is the famous American rapper who hosted a new year’s eve party to meet all his friends. Diddy hosted a New year’s party in Miami, and none other than Elvisa Dedic was also invited to the party. Many people dream about being invited to a celebrity party like this one and Elvisa Dedic is out there living everyone’s dream. Elvisa Dedic got a chance to meet the most popular celebrities all around the world. Diddy also invited top celebrities like Kanye West, French Montana, Quavo, Yung Miami, and Daphne Joy. Imagine being invited to a party full of celebrities, only Elvisa Dedic can relate to. Bosnian Model Elvisa Dedic was spotted wearing a dress from Touch dolls. Diddy’s new year’s eve party is surely now the talk of the town.





Elvisa Dedic is a social influencer and a model. Internet sensation,Elvisa went viral on Instagram after she started posting her outfit of the day. She has gained massive popularity for her modelling pictures and showing off her outfits. At present the model has 958,000 followers on Instagram. Her Instagram followers will be skyrocketing from thousand to million in just a few short months. Elvisa is an active social media user.

Having so much social media influence could be the reason she was invited to Diddy’s new year party.

Elvisa is from Bosnia, and her family moved out to America when she was 11 years old. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal and psychology research from the University of Florida. Elvisa is a 26-year-old self-made woman. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Elvisa being so influential, it is no shock that many famous brands approached her. Elvisa has worked with so many brands, Pretty little things, Diva boutique, and so many others. Fashion Nova, a renowned clothing brand, also approached her and now Elvisa is a brand ambassador of Fashion Nova. Despite working with so many brands, she wanted to start her venture. She wanted to start a cosmetic line herself. She started her cosmetic line under “Elvisa cosmetic” launched on 16 July 2021.

Having achieved so many things at the age of 26 is very impressive. Elvisa is an inspiration for everyone who wants to do better in the future or wants to start their beauty empire. We will be looking forward to what is in store for Elvisa Dedic in 2022.

