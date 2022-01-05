Career changes are a part of life. The average person changes their career 5-7 times in their working lifetime. While switching gears and changing careers can be a good thing, that doesn’t always mean it’s easy.

The Holmes Rahe Stress Scale discovered that making a career change is one of the 20 most stressful things that can happen in your life. Even if you’re excited about it, there’s plenty that can cause extra stress. Leaving a familiar job, potentially losing your income for a while, and starting something new can all increase your stress levels as you make the switch.





But, those stressors shouldn’t keep you from going after your dreams. If you let the fear keep you from making a change, you could start to resent your current career, and feel stagnant.

So, what can you do to mentally handle a career change? How can you maintain your mental wellness while starting on a different path?

Plan Ahead

If you want to decrease your stress levels from the start, plan ahead as much as possible. If you know you’re ready to leave your current career, it might be tempting to drop everything and walk out the door.

But, that will undoubtedly lead to a lot of uncertainty and could contribute to anxiety.

It’s important that you feel as in control as possible of your situation. Obviously, you aren’t going to be able to control everything about a career change, but planning things out and brainstorming different ideas and scenarios can help to keep your worries at bay. You should consider things like:

Will you want/need to go back to school to change careers?

Are you interested in a certain path?

How much money will you need to make in a new career?

How long should you stay in your current job before officially making the switch?

Whether you’re thinking retrospectively about your current career or planning ahead, brainstorming can be made easier by using online tools. Look for programs that will help you to keep your ideas organized and easy to access. You’ll be able to add on to them freely while remembering important ideas you had earlier.

The more prepared you are and the more planning you do, the more confident you’ll be in a career change. That can help with your stress levels and make you less anxious as you step into a new chapter.

Find the Right Career

It may not be a good idea to leave your current job for a new career path if you don’t have a specific one in mind. There’s a difference between being unhappy at work and unfulfilled with the industry you’re in.

So, before you leave your current job, try to focus on different career paths of interest. Keep these tips in mind to help you discover your true career passion:

Think about what’s most important to you

Try out some trial jobs

Take your lifestyle into consideration

Start networking with people in different industries

If you already know you’re interested in a specific career, don’t let yourself get overwhelmed by one or two specific jobs. For example, if you’d like to step into a career in healthcare or nursing, it’s easy to look at the job description of an ER nurse and worry about getting burnt out or overly stressed. But, there are multiple jobs underneath the umbrella of nursing, and not all of them have chaotic schedules and long hours.

That goes for almost any industry. If you know you’re interested in a specific career path but don’t have the ideal job in mind, don’t be afraid to do your research on different descriptions, so you can find the perfect fit before making a switch.

Practice Self-Care

Self-care is always important, no matter where you are in life. But, when you’re going through a stressful situation like a career change, it’s even more crucial. Maintaining your mental health throughout this time should be a top priority.

Self-care looks different for everyone. When you’re already stressed over a major life change, the last thing you need is to go after something lavish or expensive to “take care” of yourself. Instead, focus on small things you can do every day to boost your well-being, like:

Exercising

Eating healthy

Meditating/practicing mindfulness

Journaling

Socializing with friends/family

This is also a good time to lean on your support system. Being able to vent your frustrations or talk about your concerns can make a big difference in your mental health. Discuss your career changes with your partner, if possible. It will help you both to stay on the same page as you work through things, and they can be a built-in support system on days when you might be second-guessing yourself or struggling with uncertainty.

Making a career switch could be the thing that completely changes your life for the better. Getting through it might feel overwhelming at times. But, by taking care of yourself and making mental health management a priority, you’ll be able to handle this change and come through on the other side with a career that fulfills you.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

