Radmila Lolly celebrated on May 8th her “Magic” birthday in Miami alongside her longtime partner John O. Utendahl (Executive Vice Chairman of Bank of America) and many other remarkable guests, such as Shark Tank’s investor Daymond John and his wife Heather John, Ken Chenault (former head of Amex and current voting rights champion), Arnold W. Donald (CEO of Carnival Cruises), Kimberley Hatchett (Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management), Richard Bressler (President, COO and CFO of iHeartMedia) and Lisa Gersh (co-founder of the Oxygen network), or Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

Radmila Lolly, Delfina Blaquier, and Nacho Figueras

Miami was the chosen city for the outstanding event. Lolly picked one of her favorite spots, the roof top of Mr. C – Coconut Grove Luxury Hotel, where her guests were captivated by the performance of her new single “Magic”, which was released that night, alongside a sneak peek of her upcoming album “DIVA”, performed by live string quartet, a choir, and a band. Radmila’s fashion line “Eltara Casata by Radmila Lolly” was presented by the musical artists, who were wearing her pieces, and by the magical holographic preview of the “Diva” collection presented by Portl.

John O. Utendahl and Radmila Lolly

Portl is the world’s first single-passenger holoportation machine — capable of beaming anyone anywhere in volumetric 4K for interactive experiences. It was invented in 2019 by David Nussbaum who previously did arena sized hologram concerts but realized the need for a device that could create more intimate and interactive experiences in a portable and affordable way. The table top “Mini” version is coming later this year and will be able to deliver hologram content such as workouts, cooking instruction, and all kinds of entertainment — and let people make hologram “calls” at home.

The night was full of surprises. We frequently see Radmila on the front line of the Miami Heat games, so some of the stars of the team didn’t want to miss the chance of wishing the singer a very happy birthday through a virtual prerecorded message shown through the hologram Portl. They were Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, and Andre Iguodalo. The night counted on Haute Living (for whom Radmila is an ambassador) as one of the sponsors of the event. Organized by event tech startup, TablePop.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

