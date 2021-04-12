If you are looking for the perfect method to perform a Netgear Orbi setup, then it’s recommended that you make use of the Orbi application.

Not convinced yet? No problem. What are we here for? Mentioned below are the topmost reasons why installing a Netgear Orbi app for Orbi RBR50 setup is the best option for you.

Control your WiFi router

Configure parental controls

Monitor the internet usage

Perform speed test

Update your Netgear WiFi device

Now, are you convinced enough? We thought so. So, without any further ado, let’s proceed further, and get started with the RBR50 router setup process, shall we?

Guidelines to Perform Netgear Orbi Setup Using the Orbi App

1. Hardware Configuration

Before you install the Netgear Orbi app, you need to set up the hardware of your RBR50 WiFi router. To do that, here are the steps that you need to follow:

Power on your Netgear WiFi router.

Plug it into a wall socket. Make sure it’s working.

Connect your router with the modem.

You can use both a cable and wireless source to connect your WiFi devices.

2. Sync the Orbi Router and Satellite

Once you are done connecting your WiFi devices, it’s time to pay attention to the Orbi satellite.

Place the Orbi RBS50 satellite in the same room as that of the Orbi router.

Press the Power button on the Netgear Orbi satellite.

Now, wait for the Orbi router and satellite to get synced.

3. Launch the Orbi Application

The next step in line is to update the Netgear Orbi app on your mobile device. This application operates both on Android and Apple devices. So, regardless of what device you use, you’ll be able to perform Netgear Orbi setup without any hassle.

Unlock your mobile device and go to the App Store.

In case you are using an Android, then go to the Google Play Store.

Then, search for the Netgear Orbi app.

Once found, don’t waste any time before tapping on the Download button.

Go through all the terms and conditions and tap on the I Agree option.

Now, wait for a couple of minutes for the application to get installed.

4. Enter the Default Login Details

Note: You can refer to the Netgear manual that came along with your WiFi router for the default login credentials.

Once the application gets installed, start running it.

Create a Netgear account to proceed further.

You’ll be asked to fill in the default login details.

Enter the default login username and password.

Tap on the Log In button.

As soon as the Netgear dashboard appears, follow the on-screen prompts.

Make sure that you go through the on-screen prompts carefully, only then will you be able to perform Netgear Orbi setup with ease. In case you still get stuck at some point, then don’t worry. You can always get in touch with us for immediate assistance. Simply navigate to the comments section below and you’ll find us waiting there to resolve your doubts.

