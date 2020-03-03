Here’s The Secret to Spotless Shiny Floors!

Who doesn’t love cleaned and shining floors? Of course, everybody does. This is the first thing that a person notices when he enters a house. Isn’t it? You will also do the same; it is quite natural because clean and spruce floors immediately catch our eyes.

The spotless and shiny floors are tough to achieve because it may sound easy to clean them, but actually, it is not. Yes… Cleaning the floors is one of the toughest tasks to do. But with the right cleaning tools and products, you can achieve this. That’s why today we bring some useful tips and tools, which surely help you out in achieving the scintillating floors.

How to Start Floor Cleaning?

So no matter whether your house has hardwood, tile, or marble floors, there are specific cleaning equipment and products for every type of flooring. Another essential thing to keep in mind is to always do the wet or dry cleaning according to your floors. In this blog, you’ll find every information about how to clean floors. So, whether your house or company or shop floors are dirty, these ideas will surely help you. So keep on reading to get every bit of information.

Once you figured out the type of flooring you have, let’s begin with the cleaning process.

1. Clear the Floor Space

First thing first, you have to clear the floor space because only after this step you will be able to start the cleaning. Right? So, move the furniture and pick out the clothes, toys, and random stuff from the floor.

2. Broom

Source: homestratosphere.com

The very primary cleaning tool is Broom. It is already there in our homes, so it is always good to start with this. Swipe out the dirt and dust particles with it.

3. Mops

Source: toolsreviewss.com

Mopping is the next step in cleaning after you dust the floor with a broom. Mops are great for every floor type, so whether you have marble, vinyl, wood, or tile flooring, mops work for everything! They are also even able to clean pet hair and the smallest dust particles.

4. Scrubbers

Imagine, while drinking your morning coffee, you accidentally spilled it! Coffee stains or food stains are tough to remove from the floor. These stains definitely look unpleasant, and they will be a turnoff point for the visitors.

Don’t let this happen, clean them right away with some scrubbers. As they are best in removing old stains and spots. Look at these awesome scrubbers and buy the best flooring scrubber for your flat. As they not only clear all the spots but also do a deep cleaning of the floors, which is very important to do once in a while.

5. Vacuums

Source: linea.io

So, if you’re not a fan of hand cleaning, then it is better to use electronic appliances like vacuum cleaners. They made cleaning easy and fast, so buy a vacuum and start cleaning the areas.

Cleaning Products for Floor

After selecting the cleaning tool, it’s time to choose the floor cleanser. You already know that there are numerous types of cleaning products available in the market. Below are some types of them:

1. Detergents, Liquids, and Soaps

Source: ahs.com

Floor detergents are one of the most common products that people use. They are easy to use and also inexpensive. But make sure before buying one, check the ingredients of the solution as they might damage your flooring.

2. Homemade Mixtures

If you don’t trust the market products as you had a bad experience with them, don’t worry, you can also DIY a cleaning mixture at home with the basic supplies. Just mix vinegar with some water, and your mixture is ready! As vinegar has antimicrobial properties, it is perfect for cleaning floors.

3. Disinfectants

Source: cleanipedia.com

It is advised to spray or wipe the floor with some disinfectants after you are done with the regular cleaning. As the floor is the dirtiest place in our house, it has not only dust and dirt but also germs which are invisible to our eyes. So, no matter how hard you dry or wet clean the floors, there are always some germs or bacteria that could not be removed by these methods. Only a disinfectant can do this, so next time whenever you clean your floors, make sure you use some disinfectant.

Tips to Keep Your Floors Clean:

➢ Do regular cleaning instead of doing it once in a lifetime. As it avoids the growth of buildups and deep stains.

➢ Always remove the dirty shoes before entering the house

➢ Place a doormat in front of the main door and use a separate pair of slippers for inhouse use.

➢ Pets always carry a lot of dirt in their paws whenever they come from outside. So, make sure to wipe their feet before they enter the house.

➢ Hang curtains on the windows, as they are the major source of dust & dirt.

Final Thoughts

So, these are some methods and tips by which you can keep your floors tidy and spotless. All these tools and products will surely help you in cleaning. Buy the one which is suitable for your house floors and also comes in your budget.