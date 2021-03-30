Do you always feel like a home-cocoon? Does the thought of leaving your comfort zone bring anxiety? Beware! Maybe you’re developing agoraphobia unknowingly or are already suffering from it.

Some people get too anxious leaving their homes just because they think that they’ll not find an escape in external environments. They constantly feel embarrassing thinking that they’ll be clutched-up if no help is accessible outside. Such sensitive situations may even trigger panic attacks.

Let’s see what agoraphobia is & explore ways to combat this medical condition.

What is Agoraphobia?

Stating simply, Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder when the patient suffers from extreme & silly fears of not finding an escape from difficult or embarrassing situations. People suffering from Agoraphobia start living with anxiety & begin to avoid circumstances that seem panicking, trapping, helpless, or embarrassing.

Agoraphobia may be self-triggered, but it may be a resultant effect of certain panic disorders too.

Is Agoraphobia & fear of leaving home the same?

Let’s make it clear; Agoraphobia & the fear of leaving home are two different things. We’ve already seen that agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder wherein the patient feels discomfort from the external environment.

On the other hand, fear of leaving home can be related to a situation where an individual is fearful of open spaces. It is nowhere stated that he/she is suffering from an anxiety disorder. Such fear could be born out of affection towards home or triggered by any bad incident that left tragic imprints on their mind. Agoraphobia is a more complex condition than the fear of leaving the house.

How do you know if you’re suffering from Agoraphobia?

Agoraphobia patients only surround themselves in an environment where they feel safe & comfortable. It’s the patient who decides whether the environment is safe or not based on their personal filters. They’re ready to go any limits just to feel safe & avoid unsafe incidents. When such avoidance behavior becomes a daily matter, it ultimately ruins the quality of life.

Some unsafe circumstances for Agoraphobia patients could be:

Going grocery shopping alone

Being surrounded by a lot of people at the auditorium

Driving on a highway

Traveling without any partner

Slowly, agoraphobia grows into the fear of leaving home because the patient thinks that their house is the safest place on the planet. They can stay home for days, months, and even years in a row. Though medications like Etizolam are available for relieving anxiety, you’re required to consult the doctor first.

5 Effective Ways to Fix your Agoraphobia

Practice Relaxation Techniques

Practicing deep breathing exercises is just the beginning. Agoraphobia patients can get help from yoga, mindfulness, progressive muscle relaxation, and more of such visualization techniques that calm the mind. No wonder you’ll be learning such techniques easily & it won’t take a lot of time to implement them.

Relaxation techniques work as a stress & anxiety diffuser, just like Etizest. Not only your agoraphobia symptoms will be minimized after a certain time, but you’ll also relieve anxiety effectively.

Stress Management

Stress and anxiety are two sides of the same coin. If you’re anxious all the time, you’ll start living under stress. Before it turns you to depression, managing stress becomes a major concern. This relates to agoraphobia patients very well.

Deal with stressors, just like Etilaam. Give a headshot to anxiety and stress will go away too.

Opt for Systematic Desensitization

Desensitization is all about identifying things that stress you out & tackling them one by one. You’ll have to do it with self-assessment by listing out things or situations that provoke anxiety for you. Start handling such situations with relaxation techniques. If necessary, get help from a psychiatrist too.

Find the right medications

What Etizolam buy does to combat anxiety could take longer for other ways of dealing with Agoraphobia. But, the combined effect will greatly benefit the patients only if they opt for medications too. Antidepressants are essential for faster recovery. However, you cannot rely on medications to curb the disorder because they only minimize the symptoms. Using medicines will help Agoraphobia patients to keep their calm & maintain the normal pace of life.

Minimal lifestyle changes

Here are a few lifestyle changes that may speed-up recovery process for Agoraphobia patients:

Switching to a healthy & nutritious diet

Regular physical exercises

Limiting drug and alcohol consumption

Reducing caffeine intake

Final Thoughts

Agoraphobia patients may not ask for it, but they need constant support from family & friends. If you know someone going through agoraphobia, help them out in any way that you can. Sometimes, moral support can also work like magic & they may feel like breaking their fears.

