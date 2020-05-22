Culture: 16 Things To Add To Your Summer Bucket List!

Summer is the perfect time to make memories that are going to last a lifetime. Spend your summer with the people who are close to you but also don’t forget to make new friends wherever you are or wherever you are going to go. Summer is all about love, fun and new experiences!

We have made a list of few items that you can add to your summer bucket list to make your summer one of the best ones ever:

Go to Coachella

One of the biggest and most popular music festivals on Earth takes place during summer in California- yes, the Coachella! Around 99,000 people attend it each day during this music festival and celebrities like Kylie Jenner are also frequent visitors to this concert. So this summer, get dressed in your best concert outfit and dance your heart away at Coachella. This is an experience that you are never going to forget!

Have a water balloon fight with your friends or siblings

Remember those summer days as little kids when you used to fill up water balloons and throw them at your friends, siblings and cousins for fun? You might be all grown up now but hey, nobody is ever too old for a water balloon fight!

Visit an amusement park with your friends, cousins or your partner

Summers mean adventures. One of the best ways to spend a summer day outside is to visit an amusement park with the cousins you have grown up with, your friends or even your loving partner (amusement park dates are super fun). Go on the craziest roller coasters, scream your lungs out like little kids, and make memories that are going to last a lifetime.

Go to Tomorrowland

Another world-famous music festival that takes place during the summer is Tomorrowland. It’s a Belgian EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival that started in 2005. Famous musicians like The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix are few of the many who has previously performed at Tomorrowland. So, this summer, take your squad or your partner and go dance your heart away at Tomorrowland. Tickets sell out like hotcakes, so make sure you are ready to purchase them the moment they are available. You don’t want to miss out on Tomorrowland just because you were late to buy the tickets, after all, this is an experience that you won’t ever forget.

Ride a hot air balloon

You are never too old for a hot air balloon ride. In fact, as an adult, it’s one of the most romantic date ideas that you can implement for you and your partner. Fly above everybody and fall in love with the beauty of nature, obviously along with falling in love with your partner all over again as well!

Be a guest in your own city

Summer is one of the best time to be a guest in your own city. Make a list of things that you want to do in your city, things that tourists normally do when they visit your city. Chances are you have taken the beauty and fun of your city for granted, considering you have been living here for a while now. So, this summer, look your city through the eyes of a tourist and do all the touristy things that you never really thought of doing before, like visiting a particular museum, eating traditional food at a particular restaurant, shopping from a particular area, etc. Be a guest in your own city to fall in love with the city like never before!

Try out a new water sport

Is there a water sport that you have always wanted to do but never got the chance or the courage to do it? Maybe parasailing, diving, or jet skiing? This summer, say goodbye to fears and embrace the fact that you only have this one small life and you should do everything that you want to do, at least give it a try. You don’t want to be 80 years old someday with regrets, only because when you were young you did not have the courage to do what your heart wanted at some point. So, this summer, try out a new water sport, it will be an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life.

Watch the sunset

Summer is the best time to watch sunsets. Sit alone or with the people you love, stare into the sunset only to realise endings can be really beautiful too!

Go to a drive-in movie with your partner

Drive-in movie dates are super romantic. Choose a movie that you both would enjoy, grab some popcorn and have a lovely time with the love of your life.

When you go for your drive-in movie date, don't go empty-handed.

Go for bird watching

Birds from all over the world migrate during the summer season, therefore the chances of you spotting some colourful and beautiful birds during this time are very high. Go for bird watching, click some amazing pictures of these lovely creatures and make it a day to remember.

Sleep under the stars

Ever wanted to lie down under the sky and count the stars until you fall asleep? Do it this summer. It’s a beautiful experience that will make your heart happy and you will feel peaceful. You can do it alone, with your family, friends or with the love of your life- you will feel different each time but each time will be beautiful in its own way!

Get a tattoo

This summer, get a new tattoo. Whether it’s something which has a meaning behind it or just a design that you fell in love with, get it tattoed. This will forever be a memory of this particular summer, making it aa summer that you can never forget.

Make a cocktail

Summers are for cocktails- those fruity, colourful, delicious cocktails. Whether it’s a mango mojito or a good old Sangria, fruity cocktails are amazing.

Build a treehouse

Did you have a treehouse when you were a kid? Whether you did or you did not, you can have one now. You are never too old for treehouses. Gather your friends and cousins and build a treehouse together, you won’t even realise how many memories you are building while building the treehouse.

Volunteer

Volunteer at any place that your heart wants- it can be at an orphanage, an old-age home, a pet shelter, or anywhere else. Volunteering will always make your heart happy and you will be making memories that will always bring a smile on your face!

Go swimming with your friends or your partner

Summer and swimming are two words that will always be associated with each other. If you want to spend some time alone in a peaceful way, you can go swimming alone or if you want to turn it into a fun day with friends and family then take them along with you. Spending time in the water is always a good idea, especially if its during summer.

This summer, live, laugh and love more. Make it the best summer of your life so far!

