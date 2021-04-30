The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 88th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to take running back Trey Sermon out of Ohio State. It was inexplicable though.

San Francisco still has several needs that have yet to get addressed. So going for the running back position was a bit perplexing considering on the roster already are Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, and the recently signed Wayne Gallman.

General Manager John Lynch has yet to focus on needs at cornerback and safety. On the board at the time for the 49ers at those positions were: Elijah Molden, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jamar Johnson and Richard LeCounte.

Sermon isn’t necessarily a bad pick by any stretch of the imagination. He arguably was the most important player on Ohio State’s roster to close the season. When Justin Fields struggled against Northwestern he tore up the defense to the tune of 331 yards on 29 carries along with two touchdowns.

He also shredded the defense of the Clemson Tigers. He went for 193 yards on 31 carries along with a touchdown he also caught four passes for 61 yards. Unfortunately he didn’t get to showcase himself in the National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as he got injured after one carry and then got taken to the hospital.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan though gets a bigger running back who might get opportunities when in the goal line situations and short yardage as well. Mostert is more of the home run threat and Wilson Jr has exceeded expectations with how he runs the football.

It also adds depth to a postion in which the 49ers struggled with injuries throughout the 2020 season.

