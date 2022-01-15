It’s Suuuuuuper Wild Card Weekend and the most intriguing game of the weekend occurs in Arlington, Texas. Jerryworld is set to play host to a rivalry renewed: The San Francisco 49ers take on the host and NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys.





The ‘Boys got in by sweeping the NFC East opponents and sealing up the NFC East title. Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper lead the offense while Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs lead the defense. Parsons was named an All-Pro on Friday marking the rare time that a rookie was named to the squad.

The 49ers had a more difficult road. While they dealt with a lot of injuries, they went into SoFi Stadium for the season finale against the Rams and wiped out a 17-0 deficit and stole the game 27-24 and punched their ticket to the postseason.

Will the 49ers use this game to launch an unexpected Super Bowl run? Or will the Cowboys do what they were merely expected to do? Brian Snow and Cole Johnson break the matchup down on Snowman in the Morning

