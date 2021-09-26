Fashion trends always come and go. The styles that your mother and her friends loved to wear in the past look the same as the style that you and your pals choose to wear today. One of these trends includes boho flare pants, which was common during the hippie fashion era.

Wearing boho-style flare pants in today’s setup may be a little different than what your mother did during the 1960s to 1970s. Here are several ways to make flare pants look stylish and updated to match today’s trends.





Tip #1: Flare Pants for Spring

Spring is often the season to try out wearing clothes in fresh shades of orange, green, yellow, pink, and purple. It is also the best time to experiment with different patterns.

If you want to wear your boho-style flare pants this season, you can start by getting a piece designed with single or two-toned fresh pastel colours. Then, to achieve a bold spring look, you may pair it with a simple white or beige chiffon crop top. Finally, match everything with a pair of neutral coloured heels to complete the look.

Tip #2: Flare Pants for Summer

Most boho flare pants, also known as hippie pants or wide-legged pants, are perfect for your summer look. It provides ample skin coverage from the blistering heat of the sun without making your body feel excessively warm.

If you want to wear boho flare pants during this season, you can match them with a plain cropped tee and a pair of flat sandals. Complete the look with a chic sling bag, and then you are good to go. You may also tie your hair in a sleek ponytail to make your overall look summer-ready.

Tip #3: Flare Pants for Festival Look

It is common to see music festival attendees wear flare pants during the event. It is often included in most festival fashion guides.

To get the festival-worthy look, wear the pants with any interesting accessories. You can go crazy with chunky chains, layered necklaces, anklets, straw hats, and floral headbands. You may also wear the pants with sexy crop tops or your favourite oversized band shirts that you can tie at the bottom to accentuate your curves.

Tip #4: Flare Pants for Monochromatic Ensemble

If you want to highlight the intricate patterns of your boho-style flare pants, you can go for a simple yet fashionable monochromatic hippie look. The outfit is usually composed of black and white printed hippie pants, a plain black blouse or simple black tee, and simple accessories.

Some of the items that can accentuate your monochromatic look include a black leather necklace, chunky black belt, small shoulder or sling bag, and a pair of black pumps. You can also put on bold makeup like smokey eye shadow or red lipstick to complete your look.

Tip #5: Floral Themed Flare Pants

Brighten up any room by wearing floral flare pants. However, you need to be careful with this trend to avoid looking like a flower garden. Match the pants with simple tops in solid colours instead of putting on a patterned shirt.

You can make your floral look more interesting by wearing thin, intricate necklaces with flower pendants or layered bracelets. Blocked heel sandals are also perfect for this look.

Making boho flared pants look stylish and trendy nowadays does not have to be complicated. You only need to know how to mix and match the items in your wardrobe to get the look that you want to achieve.

