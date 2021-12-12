The city, located on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario, has a long and illustrious history. It’s close to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. It gave it enormous strategic importance when it was first established as a French trading post and fort in the 1670s.

Kingston was so important to the British that it served as the colony’s capital for a few years before Ottawa was named. Possession of the area, known as Cataraqui at the time, gave the French control over the region’s vital trade routes. Spirit Airlines flight Booking is available online, you can book from anywhere to anywhere.





Kingston is full of exciting things to do and interesting facts. Kingston is one of the best places to visit in Ontario for history buffs, foodies, and everyone in between because of its connection to the past. It’s no secret that Eric spent a few years in Kingston. It’s a city he knows a lot about, and it’ll always have a special place in his heart. We believe Kingston is a good weekend getaway in Ontario. You can walk along the Kingston waterfront to learn about the city’s history. There are numerous free, romantic, paid, or enjoyable ideas for everyone.

Thousand Islands National Park

This is an extremely beautiful area, straddling both the Canadian and US sides. It includes more than 1,800 islands of various sizes. Many of which are popular for massive cottages which belong to wealthy elites from both sides of the border. Thousand Islands National Park, an unspoiled area of quiet bays and tree-lined granite islands. It is accessible by car from Kingston. You can start your exploration from here. Book your Spirit Airlines tickets and visit this park.

Visit first Prime Minister’s Orchid

Canada’s first Prime Minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, is a perfect example of Victorian-era architecture and the lifestyles of the country’s wealthiest citizens. The original orchard is still in place. Try to plan an informative tour to this place, you can also hire guides who are costumed guides, well-versed in the period’s lifestyles and history, as well as time to explore the grounds. The extensive gardens looks more beautiful during spring and summer and include pre-confederation specimens. Don’t miss a visit to the kitchen garden and a pleasant ornamental garden.

Fort Henry National Historic Site

Fort Henry National Historic Site should undoubtedly be at the top of your list of places to visit in Kingston. The impressive fortifications you see today were built in the 1930s and served to protect Kingston’s Royal Naval Dockyard and the mouth of the Rideau Canal, connecting Lake Ontario to Ottawa for decades. They were named after a former Lieutenant-Governor of Quebec and built on an earlier fort constructed during the war with America in 1812.

The Murney Tower

The Murney Tower was actually formed as part of the Kingston Fortifications to protect the city’s Royal Naval Dockyard and Kingston Harbour. Harbour supply depots and the Rideau Canal entrance, continues to dominate the shoreline. The Murney Tower is Martello Towers of southern England which is also popular among tourists and it was built to raise tensions with the United States. So visit the Spirit airlines reservations portal and book your tickets today.

Frontenac Provincial Park

Frontenac Provincial Park is a great place where you can get a taste of nature. There are extensive forests and wetlands of the park framed by granite outcrops. This place is filled with various outdoor activities, which makes it ideal for a vacation. The natural environment of the park makes it soothing because it spans the Frontenac Axis. It is connecting the rugged Canadian Shield to the north and the Adirondack Mountains to the south. You can also try some popular activities like hiking, canoeing, kayaking on North and South Otter Lakes. Its extensive 100-kilometer trail system, and backcountry camping. Pre Book your spirit Airlines tickets and enjoy at this park.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

