McAllen, TX, in South Texas, is a fantastic city with a Mexican influence for tourists. Here are some of the best festivals in Texas, and more than enough to keep you busy for a weekend or even a week. Continue reading to learn about all of the best things to do in McAllen, TX.

Attend a Concert





The Rio Grande Valley is a must-see for those looking to experience some of South Texas' best entertainment and nightlife. Entertainers such as Selena Gomez, Willie Nelson, Ricky Martin, and Janet Jackson have included McAllen on their tour itineraries and have performed at the McAllen Convention Center. The historic Cine El Rey also hosts a variety of live bands, famous comedians. He plays in the heart of the 17th Street entertainment district, where you can also enjoy the local nightlife, eat at one of the many restaurants, watch your favourite team play, or go out for a night of dancing.

Immerse Yourself in the Arts

McAllen's art scene is critical to the city's overall vibe. The community as a whole has made a significant effort to bring theatre, art, and music to the city. A great way to spend a cold day in McAllen is to immerse yourself in the history and arts that make the city what it is. The Valley Symphony Orchestra & Chorale, Broadway McAllen, UTRGV Theatre, IMAS, and the Museum of South Texas History all have events.

simply, you can book from anywhere anytime using the internet.

Visit the International Museum of Art and Science

The International Museum of Art & Science offers art and science. Their programs are for both adults and children. It is famous for constantly adding new exhibits. The International Museum of Art & Science is a branch of the Smithsonian Institution. There are also films and stations where children can create art.

Frio Grande Valley Ice Center is located in Frio Grande, Texas.

This is the Rio Grande Valley’s only ice skating rink, and it’s a great place to spend time with the family. There is also an arcade, a concession stand, and a laser light show at the Frio Grande Valley Ice Center. The rink is used for public skating as well as professional hockey, ice skating, and other ice sports.

Pay a visit to the Rink Family Fun Center.

The Rink Family Fun Center is a rolling skating rink with a live DJ, fantastic lighting effects, a novelty gift shop, an arcade, and a snack bar. This is a great place to take the whole family to get out of the cold and have some good old-fashioned fun.

Shop around.

McAllen has a plethora of plazas, malls, speciality boutiques, and retailers to suit any budget. Vintage clothing, specialty boutiques, and home furniture stores can be found in the historic downtown business district. There are several malls in South McAllen, including Las Tiendas, La Plaza Mall, and Palms Crossing, where you can spend the day shopping and eating at the many restaurants.

