Last week, we offered a simple formula for finding innovative topics to cover in your next corporate meeting. Now it’s time to put that information to good use and ensure a smooth event from start to finish.

While this list is far from comprehensive, you can follow these steps in order to have an effective event the next time around:

1. Establish Goals before Your Meeting

A successful plan starts with setting specific goals for yourself and your team. Take some time before the meeting even begins in order to figure out what you want to accomplish during the course of the meeting or conference call. Questions like “What do I hope people will learn?” or “How does my department currently function?” will help lead you down a road towards substance rather than general meeting protocols.





2. Establish a Starting Point

Take some time before or immediately following your meeting to discuss what went well and why it was successful. This might be the final step in the planning process, but taking some time afterwards is important if you want to make sure that everything will run smoothly next time around. While it’s equally as important to identify ways in which you can improve upon your plan for next year, this is a great way to ensure that things move forward with small tweaks rather than wholesale changes after each event.

3. Make It Informal

Most of the successes I’ve seen have come from people that said they “were just having fun” or “it was really random.” An informal setting for your meeting is a great way to break away from the standard conference room feel and get your attendees more interested in what you have to say. A more casual atmosphere eliminates that nervous feeling of being around co-workers or superiors and can help people relax into smaller groups for more intimate discussions.

4. Let There Be Food!

Food is an integral element in any well-balanced meeting, but all too often it’s overlooked because “we’re not having lunch.” The easy fix here is to take some snacks or drinks (if allowed) before the meeting starts and set them out on the table. Not only will this keep people attentive throughout the duration of your meeting, but will also make sure they show up on time since times food is involved. People love eating so let them!

5. Get Creative

While this may seem obvious, it’s worth repeating – you can never have too many games or contests at an event. Whether they’re designed to test your knowledge on a specific topic or as a way to fix small problems in the industry as a whole, people love relaxing, and relaxing means getting creative with how we solve our problems. If there are some that really stick out from the rest, consider making them available online for others who didn’t attend your meeting. That way anyone can use your ideas for their own benefit without having to spend time figuring them out themselves.

Conclusion:

Always ask for input from your employees and don’t be afraid to let them solve a problem or two. If you know the solution, it’s easy to assume people will follow what you say – but if they have a hand in coming up with a solution themselves, they will feel like they’re part of something important and will work harder as a result.

