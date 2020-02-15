5 Wedding Outfits for Indian Grooms in Vogue This Year!

The big fat Indian wedding is not for women anymore, like in the last decades. The Indian male wedding shopping is coming into the forefront as more and more prospective grooms want to kill with their looks on their big day. Wedding shopping for men took a backseat in the past until fashion designers stepped in to spoil men with a number of wedding outfit options like women.

Indian wedding outfits for 2020

If you are getting married in 2020 and wish to look your best, you may consider the following options for your special day-

Designer Bandhgala- The bandhgala is super stylish and teamed with a pair of matching printed pants known as safa with Jodhpuri shoes looks amazing. If you are a fashionable male, this wedding look is sure for you on your big day. White and gold sherwani- If you want to go subtle yet elegant on your wedding day, you may opt for the white and gold sherwani. This attire is the hot favorite of several men who are planning to get married this year. Traditional maroon and gold wedding dress- If you are not too fussy about your wedding dress, you can go for the ever-popular maroon and gold wedding dress. This dress has been a classical favorite for most men over the years. It is one of the most loved Indian men clothing chosen for weddings and engagement functions. It is an attire that suits men of all ages, and the traditional style makes you look outstanding. Another variation of the above outfit can be the white and red wedding sherwani ideal for the man who is not too fussy about what he chooses to wear. Offbeat wedding suits- If you are bold and wish to go offbeat from the above outfits, you can choose a unique wedding suit for your happy day. If you wish to divert from the classic tuxedos, tune into the creations of modern Indian designers who are now winning hearts and applause with their unique wedding suits for men in various colors. Classic gold sherwani- If you want a regal look on your wedding day, you can choose the classic gold sherwani that is an evergreen favorite for Indian grooms since ancient times. You may pair the sherwani with a matching safa and some elegant jewelry to look like an emperor on your wedding day.

When it comes to choosing your wedding attire, make sure you check out the above options for 2020. The attire you choose should give you the right fit and look. Talk to designers to get suggestions when it comes to the right accessories and shoes to wear on your big day. Make sure your dress suits your physique and build. You may buy all of the above wedding outfits from designer stores online as well. Browse through some of the best sites and compare them to get the perfect wedding outfit that makes you look like a dream on your wedding day!

