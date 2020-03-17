6 Movies to Stream Online in 2020

Movies; they take our mind off our hectic lives, and give us two hours of peace and entertainment. They are not a season so one doesn’t have to commit to binge 10+ episodes in a go in order to get up to the date with its memes and news. Moreover, it does not require a lot of time investment from our side as well – all it demands is a good download speed from your internet connection to stream as effortlessly as possible.

Anyways, without further ado, here the top 5 movies you should totally stream this year and be mesmerized by the storyline as well as the performances by the cast.

1. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Ten years ago, Gus Van Sant’s Milk won two Oscars. He followed it up with three critical and commercial disasters. This latest effort by Van Sant was an official selection earlier this year at both Sundance and the Berlin Film Festival. It is based on the story of John Callahan, who was paralyzed in a car crash in his early twenties. After the crash, he became known as a great cartoonist. People found his work controversial, but that’s what made him more famous. Callahan’s drawings also received the charges of insensitivity many times.

2. Generation Wealth

This movie from Lauren Greenfield is about what it is like to be rich in the United States today. The definition of wealth keeps on shifting, and this movie will show how the public attraction with public displays of wealth helped Donald Trump win the election. It is going to be shown in the cinemas on 20th July.

3. Goodfellas

The mob drama is nothing short of a stone-cold classic to say the least. The film depicts how Henry Hill sees his rise and fall as a mob associate. Beginning from his life of crime from his childhood going up to the 80s. The soundtrack is stellar. The performances so unmatchable that many have failed to mimic this film a hundred times, to a point that there was nothing going anywhere near the original.

4. A Prayer Before Dawn

This film is based on a Liverpool- born criminal named Billy Moore, who spent 15 years of his adulthood in prison. He penned his experience in a memoir called A Prayer Before Dawn. Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders will play the role of Billy, and he learned Muay Thai boxing for the role.

5. The Silence of the Lambs

This movie is filled with mystery as an FBI agent acquires the services of a deadly prisoner to catch another. Hannibal Lecter, the current prisoner, is a psychopathic serial killer charged over his cannibalism. He is also a great psychiatrist, therefore, he had great insights to offer in return for something – of course.

6. 12 Years a Slave

This story dictates a historic lesson about the world before Abraham Lincoln ended slavery for good. The movie is about a free African-American man who ends up being caught in a slavery racket while trying to find a job for himself. He is sold from one master to another, all the while trying to earn back his freedom somehow. The movie is a classic and just like The Silence of the Lambs; it won an Oscar Award as well.

