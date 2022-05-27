Over the last decade, the popularity of online casinos has exploded. As a result, a seemingly unending array of casinos and the near-impossible chore of determining which of the best online casinos are worthy of our wagers.

It’s good to have numerous online casinos to choose from. But that also means there are scams you need to avoid. This guide will show you the best online casino sites that are legit, offer numerous bonuses and promotions, and offer high-quality games.





Let’s dive right in.

6 Best Online Casinos You Should Check Out

BitPlay

BitPlay features the best online slots on the market. All of them are guaranteed to give you a fantastic time. Furthermore, this site delivers the latest and engaging online slots straight to your door, with no chance of money loss and perfect anonymity.

If you’re looking for more than simply an online sweepstakes platform, BitPlay is the place to go. They also provide crypto-based payment alternatives.

Aside from that, the platform features nine other platforms, each with its own set of games and promotions.

You’ll also gain access to over 300 other updated games regularly. So you always have something new to play with daily.

Red Dog

You might be wondering if you’re feeling lucky with a 98.56% payout ratio and a possible prize of $3 million with Red Dog. You can have a fantastic time playing real money casino games with those odds while getting a good value for your money.

You can take advantage of the casino’s substantial bonus schemes when you sign up. For example, you can claim a whopping 225 percent welcome bonus. You can also get a 25% bonus if you deposit Neosurf or Bitcoin.

Top-notch customer care goes beyond the standard website form—here, you’ll get quick live chat help and a phone number to handle any difficulties.

BitStarz

This renowned online casino has earned honors for both Best Online Casino and Top Cryptocurrency Casino for attempting to combine cryptocurrency possibilities with more standard banking experiences.

It has also received a lot of praise for its quick live chat customer care.

It has fantastic bonus packages that are only available for crypto deposits to top it off. For example, you can get up to five BTC, including 180 free spins, with the welcome package.

Aside from the financial aspects, there’s a nearly unrivaled games menu with over 2600 titles, ensuring that you’ll never be bored.

Wild Casino

You’ll be eligible for a sizeable welcome bonus when you make your initial deposit. Once you’ve proved yourself as a recurring participant, you can choose from more than eight promotions. Bonuses for Bitcoin deposits have been doubled as well.

Wild Casino offers a variety of slot machines, table games, blackjack, specialty games, and even scratch cards for you to try your luck at. Do you wish to experience the thrills of a real casino? You can also jump right into a live dealer game.

You can fund your online casino account with dollars using18 different payment options. These include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, etc.

Las Atlantis

The payouts at the Las Atlantis Casino are among the fastest. In addition, this casino has the best withdrawal options, including bitcoin, eChecks, and wire transfers.

With Bitcoin or other cryptos, you can earn your wins in as little as 24 hours.

You’ll have no trouble taking advantage of the bonus cash they offer with over 200 mobile-friendly titles. Check on their promotions page to begin with a larger bankroll.

Super Slots

Super Slots is the most popular online casino for real money slot tournaments. After you sign in, go to the tournaments tab to choose a game to play. You’ll see start times for each contest there.

For new players, they offer a generous welcome package. Furthermore, all of their cryptocurrency withdrawals are free.

There are also some great reload bonuses and continuing player incentives. Play new exclusive casino games and win huge jackpots with the extra cash.

Final Thoughts

This guide will lead you to the top online casino sites where you can play for real money. However, before you go any further, we strongly advise that you conduct your research to find the best r online casino for you and avoid any scams.

So you can start with the checklist in this guide. First, however, we suggest starting with BitPlay. You’ll have access to more than 300 premium sweepstakes games, each with unique incentives and promos to help you win.

