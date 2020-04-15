In this digital era, most aspects of our lives involve the internet and even more than before, more the business aspect of it. People can no longer lie back and rely only on customers who walk into their shops for business. You have to try and reach out to millions of potential customers online.

This is why product photography has become so popular over the last few years. If you want to reach out to people who cannot physically see your product, then you have to devise a way to communicate all the selling points of your product to your virtual customers effectively. This can only be done with quality images that capture your product as is.

If you want to master how to sell jewelry you will need to master techniques of taking quality photographs for your business. While that can be a bit challenging at first, with enough practice you will master the art in a short time.

7 top sellers share jewelry photography tips

Some people hire professional photographers to do jewelry photography for them. While this is affordable for big jewelry businesses, it may not be the same for you if you own a small jewelry business.

Here are some practical tips from jewelry sellers you can apply to quickly catch up and get a grasp of the process. Let’s go through them.

Elizabeth Williams Jewelry says

I use natural light to capture my jewelry images but you have to carefully choose the best time of the day to do so. You don’t want to take photos during the harsh midday sun. You will not get good images then. In winter in Iowa, however, you can take photos all day the light is okay most of the time.

A gemlight box is an ingenious idea and also comes in handy if you don’t want to be bothered by the changing natural light at any time of the day. You can buy one but you can also make yourself a simple one using cardboard.

Sasha Bell Jewelry says

Taking jewelry pictures outside on a bright but cloudy day always gets you the best result. You won’t have a hard time dealing with reflections either.

Taking pictures in dusk also has the same advantage but the downside is that you have limited time if you choose to do it then. If you have a large inventory to photograph, this time may not be enough.

Having your camera on a manual macro setting also helps capture images with a sharper focus. This is especially important when you need to capture jewelry’s intricate details.

Taking pictures from an angle also helps the best capture some important details.

You are not done with the images until you have properly touched them up and done some editing using a computer program.

Ginger Wagner says

Using indirect light indirectly gets the best result when it comes to jewelry photography. Set your work station next to a window with blinds pulled down to filter the light.

Attaching a piece of white paper to the lens of the camera helps minimize reflections while reflecting light on the subject for a better result.

Wearing white during the session also helps reflect the light on the subject.

Unleashed Jewelry says

White backgrounds are a little harsh for jewelry so try and experiment with other kinds of backgrounds if you don’t want to do the much work needed to perfect images on a white background.

Photo software is necessary when it comes to jewelry photography and PICASA is a great one. You will be glad to know that it’s a free download and that it’s easy to use. You have no reason not to check it out.

Eninaj Design Says

When it comes to jewelry photography, it’s important to think of the best one that will go with the kind of material used to make the pieces you are photographing rather than choosing a background rather than just choosing a common background for all your pieces.

When photographing earrings, you should arrange them so that “they talk to each other”. This is better than just placing them side by side.

Cropping a jewelry piece to show a certain detail rather than showing the whole piece intrigues your customers and helps capture their attention.

ZoeAndDoyle says

Trying to sell something that your customers cannot physically see can be hard. It helps taking several pictures of your jewelry pieces. Do this in different lighting and at different angles.

While you may not share all these images online, you should have them in hand to share with customers who show interest in the piece when they need to see more of the piece before they decide to buy.

Hapa says

A macro lens is important to have when taking jewelry photos. You, however, may not have money to buy a new one. If this is the case, you can still get a used macro lens for a lower price.

A tripod helps a lot in keeping the camera steady when you are taking jewelry photos. Any minor camera shakes will result in very blurred pictures that are not any useful.

If you don’t have a tripod, you can set the camera on a solid surface and use the timer so you eliminate the chance of shaking the camera in your hands.

Also, try your best to minimize reflections of the surroundings especially if you are taking photos of very reflexive jewelry.

In conclusion,

As you have already seen from this article, everyone their tips on what they find effective when it comes to jewelry photography. This is not to mean there is one wrong way to do it and one right way to do it.

You might need to experiment with a lot of techniques before you figure out what works best for you and that is allowed. Some of these tips work great generally but you will have to choose the ones that give you the best result. Go start trying them out.

