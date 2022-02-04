Though horse riding is full of thrill and adventure, you also need to be safe while riding them. Horse-lovers want to stay safe during rides. horse riding jackets are like vests worn over the torso. These jackets are made up of different materials like leather, airbag, foam, multi-layered, and gel. The main role of these vests is to protect you when falling off the horse. When you wear the jacket, there should be much visibility and you should also feel comfortable while riding. In addition, you should also check the ways of cleaning the jacket and how to keep the jacket free from mold and stains.

As there are plenty of jackets available in the market, it might be difficult for you to choose the right one. There are jackets that are meant for cool and rainy weathers, and you can also go for ones that are meant especially for the winters. These unexpected dismounts take place either due to the fault of the horse or due to miscommunication. Hence, you need to know about each of the vests and how do they perform. For example, airbag-styled horse riding jackets which were actually meant for motorcyclists are now used as protective vests for horse riding. Apart from this, there are several other things that require consideration.





Tips To Choose The Right Jacket For Horse Riding-

Below mentioned are some of the important things that you need to keep in mind before choosing these riding jackets.

Comfort–

Comfort is important when riding a horse. You need to keep in mind that horse riding jackets are quite rigid as they are made up of high-quality dense materials. They have got stiff fittings depending on the material used. So it can be the main reason why you might fall off while riding. Most of the vests will become flexible once they become warm with your body heat. Softball fabrics and the ones that are made up of waterproof material are also some of the good varieties that you can opt for.

Choose The Right Length–

Make sure you choose the right fittings. This is an especially important consideration. Horse riding jackets should neither be too loose nor too tight. Usually, these jackets have size adjustment options. However, it is always advisable to get the right size for your body. Here’s how you can do that- wear your normal clothes and visit the shop, use tape measurements, measure your chest and waistline, put on your saddle and sit in a chair and measure the distance from the neck base to about 4 inches above the seat. Use the size guide as provided by the manufacturer and check if the horse riding jackets are correct.

Remember never to compromise your comfort and safety for anything less. There are several branded companies offering horse riding jackets with the same rating. So, you don’t have to stick to one brand. Explore the best brands, check their size measurements, and settle for the one that allows you free movement. Once you buy your jacket, make sure you maintain them properly. With enough care and maintenance, your jacket should be in good health for five to seven years approx. The synthetic padded ones and the ones that are made as the 3-in-1 structures are some of the options that you can look for.

The shock-absorbing materials keep degrading with time so make sure you keep a check on that. Depending on the product material, the care regime will vary. Now the trendy and monochromatic colors have also given rise to multicolored jackets and you can buy online as per your size and body shape. Try to go for the perfect fit before you buy.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

