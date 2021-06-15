If you’re a newbie CBD user, you may be wondering what to do with this magnificent container of magic. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not alter a person’s state of mind or behaviour, leading to the ‘high’ that many people identify with cannabis. It is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective that controls arthritis and controls acne breakouts. For CBD topical Salve products, people are advised to do a patch test before commencing the use of the product. But before, let’s take a closer look at what CBD topical is:

What is CBD topical salve?

A salve is an ointment ( with or without) meant to benefit or heals your skin. A CBD salve is a blend of ingredients infused with plant-based products and added with carriers such as oil and beeswax. The carrier oils help combine CBD with your skin for easier absorption. For instance, in some CBD topical salves, almond hemp oils are the choices as carriers.





CBD salve is akin to CBD creams and lotions because you apply it directly over the skin. Water-free slaves last much longer since they’re unlikely to dry up. In addition, they contain no water content, and salves are much heavier in density than creams and lotions.

How to use CBD salve for pain relief?

Unlike tincture, you apply CBD salve directly to your skin. From there, it absorbs the CBD and gets to work targeting the area around your application site. It is best to apply a thin layer over multiple times instead of a big blob to absorb it. Here’s an overview of the application:

Choose target zone

Pinpoint the area that helps you get the desired effect. Many people target tension spots- wrists, temples, neck or the soles of your feet. There’s nothing more comforting than a proactive application of CBD salve to help you through the grind of a long, trying day.

Clean the targeted area

Once you know where you’re going to apply the salve, it’s time to prep the area. Carefully clean and sanitize the area before applying CBD. This helps get rid of unwanted dirt, germs and ensures optimum absorption of CBD.

Choose the applicator

Every ounce of topical ingredients is important, and therefore it is recommended to use a good tool like a spoon for salve application. Get a generous scoop of salve, and meticulously rub the salve into your affected area. Start with a firm and slow application, see how the first application works for you and observe how to go up from there until you achieve your desired effect.

If you want the fingers to do the job, scoop a generous amount and apply gently over the area in need. It is easy to use and easy to absorb.

Struggling with Insomnia? Here’s how CBD tincture for sleep helps

There are various studies and research works that conclude that CBD improves sleep. Once CBD gets into your system, from CBD dosage, body weight, and personal body chemistry to the nature of your insomnia and sleep disorders affects how the CBD works for you. It is best to start with a low dodge and increase the amount over time until you find what works the best for you. Patients suffering from anxiety and sleep disorders can not notice an immediate difference. CBD topical salve improves sleep by tackling the primitive cause of Insomnia.

While CBD and other medications can induce your sleep cycle, it is important to get to the original cause of your sleep problems. Consult your doctor first if you’re having trouble sleeping. Some companies mislabel their products to boost the sales of their CBD products. It is advised to research and talk to a doctor before taking the supplements or medication.

Why choose Longevity CBD?

We at Longevity CBD control the cultivation, extraction and other manufacturing operations to ensure the customers receive the highest quality standards while maintaining environmental sustainability. Whether it's organic essential oils or any other CBD salve product, the ingredients are selected and confidentially ensure natural and clean products.

