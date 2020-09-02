All You Need to Know About Single Board Computers

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Single-board computers (SBC) are small computing devices which are complete and are built on a single circuit board. They contain a memory, input/output, microprocessor and other features needed for a completely functional computer. Several types of home computers and portable computers assemble all their function onto a single circuit board.

Examples of single board computers are:

Raspberry pi

The latte panda

The tinker board

The atomic pi

Odroid

Understandably, people might ask what is so different about single board computers. A single-board computer is differentiated from a desktop computer not only by its capabilities but also how it is designed. Some of the differences include;

A single-board computer has all the properties of a complete computer contained in a single circuit board. In contrast, desktop computers have motherboards which have slots for the basic components of the computer.

Single-board computers are cheaper, much more straightforward and can work with less power as compared to desktop computers

On a desktop, the memory, processor, storage and other basic components are attached via sockets on a motherboard while everything is self-contained in a single circuit.

Advantages of Single Board Computers

Cost-efficient; they are far much cheaper than desktops and laptops. The most probable reason is that their manufacturing process is more straightforward and consumes less energy.

Flexible; a single board computer can perform the functions of different devices. Their small weight enables them to integrate into devices with limited space.

Reliable; since all the required devices are in one place, no separate pieces of hardware can get misplaced, necessitating repair. That makes it easy and convenient to maintain.

Powerful; despite the small size, an SBC can perform a majority of tasks. The variety of their configurations allows them to perform different needs.

Single board computer in use

They are mostly embedded in applications. An embedded computer cannot be expanded and can only be used for input-output capabilities it is designed for. Their compact size allows them into different devices and uses them for business and technical purposes.

Here are some of single-board computer applications;-

Robotics

Robots are slowly gaining popularities in various industries across the globe. Soon, they will take on more responsibilities. Single-board computers are perfect for robotics as they simplify the process of adding a brain to the system. That then allows one to focus on how the robot will carry out its tasks.

Computer vision;

SBC embedded into the video surveillance items can recognize faces, reconstruct scenarios and restore images. It can process and verify digital photos and videos.

Internet of things

It refers to devices that contain a piece of hardware, which transmits and exchanges the data with one another over the internet. The processor can be used in medical equipment, household devices, surveillance systems and industrial equipment.

Computer tasks

A single-board computer can be used with Linux as an ordinary computer with a standard graphical interface. Used for programming, web browsing, listening to music, and working on documents.

Conclusion

Single-board computers are gradually gaining popularity over personal computers and desktops. They bring together all the essential components, are easier to use and even consume less power. That alone enhances the user’s experience.

