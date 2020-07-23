Am I Able to Submit A Claim Under Maritime Law?

Whether you are employed as a seaman, dockworker, or offshore laborer, if you’ve been injured throughout your naval industry employment, you probably possess entitlements under maritime legislation. Based on your job, your impairment claim is prone to different prerequisites and reparation regulations.

Qualified maritime injury attorney can help you determine which regulations are applicable in your situation and get you the largest settlement possible.

Which do People qualify As Maritime Workers?

Not every individual who is a marine laborer is regularly employed on a boat. Maritime legislation distinguishes between seamen and non-mariners. If you are employed as a seaman, you can register a claim under the Jones Act if you’ve been wounded at work.

Seamen are crewmen of a boat that is in seafaring and not permanently anchored or attached to land-based conveniences. They must also contribute to the boat’s function or navigation.

Naval laborers not in that category also have rights. Representations of non-sailor professions that may be qualified to file wounded employee claims include:

Bringing goods off of or onto vessels

Fixing/constructing ships

Pier, wharf, dry dock or terminal worker

If you are employed in these capacities and have been injured on the job, you may be eligible for settlement under the Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act. A qualified maritime lawyer will be able to decide whether your grievance falls under this regulation.

Grievances Under The Jones Act

An injured seaman is eligible for reparation from their maritime employer under the Jones Act if the employer or a co-worker’s negligence caused the injuries.

Some representations of feasible grievances include:

Failing to provide a safe job environment

Violation of safety regulations

Falling short of providing sufficient medical care

The carelessness of other workers for which worker is accountable

A vessel not reasonably plausible for the intended use

These are only some of the sustainable standpoints for Jones Act cases. If you have been involved in a maritime piracy incident, you might also be eligible to file a claim under this law. A maritime piracy lawyer can best counsel you on what legislations you have entitlements.

Grievances by way of this law need to, in most cases, be brought inside of three years of the grievance and have the ability to allow reparation for damages that are considerably larger disbursements than those under the Worker’s Compensation Act.

Alternate claims that could be filed under this maritime legislation are Maintenance and Cure. Maintenance is a daily living amount a Jones Act business owner has to pay to injured employees without considering cause. The cure is the allotment of reasonable medical costs throughout your time of recovery. These complaints can be registered in addition to or separate from carelessness complaints.

Complaints You Can File Under The Longshore and Harbor Worker’s Compensation Act

For employees considered non-seamen, it is still conceivable to be entitled to a maritime law grievance. Injured employees who are eligible to register complaints under the Longshore and Harbor Worker’s Compensation are not required to prove employer carelessness to be entitled to aid.

LHWCA can arrange the following benefits for entitled laborers. They are injured or become ill as a result of their job: medical charges, disability allotments, and wrongful death benefits for families of employees killed in the course of employment.

If you’re a maritime worker who was hurt on the job, contact the qualified maritime attorneys Houston at Zehl & Associates immediately for a complimentary meeting concerning your Houston offshore injury claim.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

