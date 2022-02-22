Yesterday ESPN put out the list of the top 75 NBA players of all-time which caught the attention of current free agent shooting guard Jamal Crawford. Who had this to say on Twitter. “ESPN.. Ima let you finish, buttt we don’t respect any list Kobe isn’t top five…”

It is an interesting statement. In my opinion that the majority of NBA experts were not putting Kobe Bryant in the top five to begin with. So in my opinion the only lists Crawford will respect are the top five lists for the Los Angeles Lakers franchise or top five shooting guards of all-time.





When it comes to the overall list, there is no doubt, Kobe does not belong there.

Off the top of my head the first five names I was able to think of were in particular order were Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson. When it comes to the next five and top 10 overall, it becomes a bit more difficult. Still names like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon deserve mentioning and there is an argument to get made that Kobe is not better than any of those names.

So at best that leaves Bryant at no.11 of all-time.

In my opinion the tweet by Crawford is another example of an attempt to rewrite the history of Bryant, and it does him no favors. We know his talent, we know his greatness, we know his passion for the game, and his ability to hit tough shots.

After Kobe retired he ranked fourth all-time in total points, 13th in points per game, 63rd in rebounds, 32nd in assists, 17th all-time in steals, 7th in field goals made, 13th in field goals attempted, 21st in three-pointers made, 13th in three-pointers attempted, first in missed field goals, third in free throws made, sixth in free throw attempts, 16th in games played, ninth in minutes played, and 42nd all-time in minutes per game.

There is also no need to hash out the arguments for and against Kobe. As you start making the list of NBA greats, it becomes harder and harder to rank Kobe. LeBron James is certainly ahead of him, Kevin Durant likely surpasses him as well. Then there’s Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At this point it seems like soon it will become much more difficult to keep Kobe in the discussion for top 20. So it becomes interesting to see how Jamal will defend his argument on Kobe being top five or will change his tune when it comes to whom he respects.

