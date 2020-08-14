AspenJet To Launch Luxury, Semi-Private, Charter-Airline Service With Non-Stop Flights to Select Major U.S. Markets from Aspen, Colorado

Direct flights to and from the greater New York City area, South Florida, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more Beginning in 2021

ASPEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AspenJet, an Aspen, Colorado-based luxury, semi-private, charter-jet service, will provide non-stop flights to select major U.S. markets beginning in 2021.

With affluent travelers looking more to semi-private transportation options, AspenJet is making it easier, more “experiential” and is offering a greater personal health-safety solution on regularly operated charter-jet service.

In addition to the direct flights between Aspen and New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and select Texas markets, AspenJet is also creating the Colorado adventure air transfer service – SlingShot – to facilitate access to nearby resort destinations, like Eagle/Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and more.

All AspenJet flights will be serviced by a custom-configured, Aspen airport compliant, Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft leveraging General Electric’s ultra-quiet CF34-8E5 engines. The planes, which come off the production line as 88-seat passenger airliners, will not only be retrofitted to a spacious – properly COVID-distanced – executive 30-seat configuration, but will also include a SkyKennel for passenger pets, as well as a walk-up SkyLounge reminiscent of the grand old days of aviation. These modifications give the aircraft additional weight and fuel capacity, allowing for longer-haul (non-stop) flight offerings.

“Having been a frequent visitor to Aspen since the mid-1970s, living here full-time now and having followed the ASE (airport) Visioning Process quite intently, I believe we’ve identified the perfect solution at just the right time. The current trend of consumers crowd-sourcing semi-private air travel is not just about COVID-distancing or saving money. Rather, it’s more about enjoying an elevated travel experience that begins the minute you hand the valet your keys, bypass TSA lines and quickly get on-board a private jet, not after the tiring beat-down you experience in getting to your destination,” said Patrick Dial, founder, president and CEO of AspenJet. “It’s also about making new friends, ones you might hike, ski, dine or possibly do some new business with, as well as enjoying a more eco-friendly way to fly. Think carpool for the jet-set crowd.”

With a more experiential and streamlined process for travel, AspenJet will be the newest solution for semi-private air travel.

Go to AspenJet.net for more information and regular updates.

About AspenJet:

AspenJet is a semi-private, executive-class, luxury charter-jet air service launched by Superstition Aviation and based in Aspen, Colorado. Beginning in 2021, the company will provide non-stop air carrier service to and from select major U.S. cities, all designed to enhance the Aspen travel experience. In association with Strataflex Industrial Service Group, AspenJet plans to execute on its low carbon ambitions through in-flight uses of eco-friendly materials, enhanced fuel logistics and new BioJet fuels. Aircraft will be operated for AspenJet by Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc. or other DOT/FAA certified air carrier.

Learn more about AspenJet on AspenJet.net.

Disclaimer:

AspenJet is not currently offering flight services for sale. This is an informational release as to what’s coming and how to stay tuned for future marketing announcements, surveys and press releases.

