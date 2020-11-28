Beauty: What Makes CBD & Manuka Honey Face Cream So Popular?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Raw honey has many positive health benefits and is one of the best superfoods. Manuka Honey is honey obtained from New Zealand and has higher concentrations of methylglyoxal (MGO) and other enzymes and vitamins than regular honey. If you add CBD, which has its own benefits, the combination becomes very compelling as Cannuka. Using CBD & Manuka Honey face cream can have excellent benefits for your skin.

Skincare Benefits Of Manuka Honey

Raw honey has been in use as an antibiotic due to hydrogen peroxide created with the help of an enzyme in the bee. The MGO compound present in Manuka Honey attacks germs which creates the antibacterial and antiviral effects. Manuka honey has been effective in attacking bacteria like staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile and Streptococcus. The FDA has permitted bandages infused with Manuka honey for wound treatment. The health benefits of honey are that it is very acidic with the pH between 3 and 4.5.

The acidity blocks the enzymes that break down the peptides and the protein, the body requires for repairing itself. The high sugar concentration in Honey helps protect the wound. For the same reason if you are diabetic please consult the physician before using Manuka Honey. Honey is low in moisture and allows it to take fluid from a wound and deprive the bacterias for what they require for survival.

This withdrawal of fluid also removes waste and it enhances the speed of the healing process. Manuka honey along with all the natural health benefits has been charged with high MGO and some enzymes to provide stronger healing and antibacterial effects.

How Does CBD Help Your Skin?

CBD, cannabidiol is the natural chemical compound present in the Cannabis plant that brings health and balance to many systems in the body. By taking CBD into the body it activates the CB 1 and CB 2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Skin which is the largest organ of the body picks the CBD through CBD 2 receptors and signals it to repair,

renew and get back into balance. Absorbing CBD into the skin has other benefits throughout the body but the direct concentration will focus some of the effects on the desired areas. CBD, hemp oil and CBD oil are all commonly used on the skin for the healing properties.

The Impact Of Manuka Honey And CBD Cream

Using CBD with Manuka honey has a number of purposes to be used to support skin health. You will see healthiness and natural growth to your skin and it creates the following effects:

It helps with skin conditions like Psoriasis, Rosacea and Eczema. The antibacterial properties ensure proper cleansing and allow the right amount of good bacteria while removing the bad. The skin becomes more hydrated and have enhanced pH levels. Protection for the skin slows the pace of ageing and repair the damaged skin area. Acne can be alleviated by a decrease in the inflammation. The skin becomes lighter as old, dead skin is replaced with new and healthy skin. Wounds and other damaged skin will have their healing aided.

Conclusion

Manuka Honey with CBD combines two very powerful and unique health treatment compounds. The impact on the skin should be significant, whether you are dealing with the problem area or just want to maintain the complete health of the skin. Smoother healthy skin creates a noticeable glow and gives you a younger look.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

