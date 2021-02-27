Sarkari Yojana plays an integral part in Making India a Better India. India is developing country. Narendra Modi is leading the nation. His prime object is to improve the lifestyle of Economically Weaker Section. He know that once the lower section will come out from the below poverty level it will automatically bring equality in the Indian citizens. He wants to help the nation, help the poor people and help the needy. And for this he tried his level best give special amount to particular sarkari yojana. So here we are going to announce some of the benefits of sarkari yojana 2021. They are specifically designed to help those eligible beneficiaries.

PM Awas Yojana

PM Awas Yojana is a helpful scheme to fulfill the dream of building own home. Lower caste or poor and needy people are not able to construct the concrete home on their own. Under PM Awas Yojana the eligible candidates would be given subsidized loan with lower interest rate. In this scheme one can renovate the mud house into concrete home or buy a new home under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme. It’s a big endeavor to fulfill the dream of Narendra Modi. He is mainly focused on the mission “Housing for All by 2022”. His plan is to improve the lifestyle of rural areas. Any one fits into the eligibility criteria can apply for the same.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The self-reliant scheme is tailored to make India economy strong after Lockdown. During lockdown many laborers and employers lost their jobs. PM Narendra Modi give a boost to supply chain industry, give special loans to various sectors of Industry to create more opportunities of employment in the country. He announced to give 20 lakh crore to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to make the country independent and fight against the major outbreak occurred during the lockdown. It gives financial help and improves the efficiency of PSEs.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Many schemes are running under this scheme. Kisan samman nidhi Yojana is a part of it. Kisan will be given 6000 rs, per annum as a supportive income to run the family. PM Ujjawala Yojana is also one part. In this scheme woman will be given free LPG cylinder. it also covers the accident insure scheme, health care schemes to give the cashless treaemtment to the people suffer from COVID 19.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana

girl child was threatening and killed in India. The Governement of India take strict action against this by implementing the Beti Bacho Beti Padhao abhiyan. This scheme is specifically meant to save the girl child. PM Modi give special space to girl child and woman of India. Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana, UP Kanya Sumangal Yojana, UP Kanya Vidhya Dhan Yojana are the special schemes run to give special weight to save girl child. It also made to promote the education in girl child. He also has a vision to remove the gender based discrimination and to give emphasis to woman empowerment.

We tend to give you some information about PM Narendra Modi Yojana 2021. PM Modi’s aiming to Make India A skilled, Developed, Digital India. He is very much precise in his goals and the sarkari yojana clearly talks about it. if you are an eligible candidate and you want to apply for any sarkari scheme, now online registration makes your work easy. You just need to open the government schemes official website and fill up the required information. It’s easy but your criteria must match with the requirement.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

