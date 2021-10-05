It’s human nature to look for a positive solution to problems while maximizing profit for any business. For every business, the ultimate target is to create brand value, provide excellent service and thus maximize profit. The company who provides HVAC solution are not different.

To know the ways to escalate the HVAC business, first, we have to know the problems associated with this. There could have tons of problems that need attention in the HVAC business as an owner or consultant. Discussing all of the issues will take years. Let’s focus on the most ignored yet powerful ways to escalate the business.





Client Management

Management is a big issue and handling the client is the topmost part of any business. Every business thinks that they are managing their clients in the most efficient way, but it is not true at all.

If you do a bit of research you will find that you have more efficient options for managing a business. If you are following any of the traditional or old school methods, forget it. Go for online solutions, seek new clients, keep track of your client needs and serve them with the best technicians.

As a business, scheduling your business time with the client is a very important factor. Regarding this factor, a solution will be discussed in the later section of this writing.

Technician Management

Professionalism is what you need for your business. But HVAC businesses have employees for different types of work, it is often very difficult to assign the proper professional the work needs. Managing the technician’s schedule and client schedule is not as easy a task as it seems. This is because, often clients will just make a call to hire someone really special, and if they do not find assurance of getting that specific type of service they will move on without giving it a second thought.

So to retain the customer, scheduling and managing the technicians is important.

How to manage schedules?

There are several ways to properly handle a client and meet clients’ specific requirements in the HVAC business. The most common and old-school method is to hire a couple of receptionists, educate them with the services you offer, allow the receptionist the have access to all of the technicians and finally, the receptionist is liable to assign works to a specific department. But there are many problems associated with this approach. The most common problem is you can’t get a 24×7 service, so your business will be at a doom for the ⅔ of the day.

The updated ways include taking website reception, software-based solutions, taking appointment/booking on Google maps or similar platforms, or hiring an HVAC job scheduling service. Taking web-based reception has some problems as all of the works can’t be completed with a website or with only an appointment system. HVAC solutions often need emergency service performing which would be a difficult task too with web-based solutions.

Personally, I do like hiring an HVAC scheduling service for managing the scheduling works. This is because, there is no downtime, not too much cost associated and clients’ needs can be met at any time through direct call.

