Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Best Glossier Black Friday Deals (2020) Summarized by Retail Egg
Business Wire RSS

Best Glossier Black Friday Deals (2020) Summarized by Retail Egg

16 Nov 2020
800
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 119

Save on Glossier deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with skin salve, cleanser, serum, and more Glossier skincare and makeup discounts


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have rated all the latest early Glossier deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top offers on top-selling Glossier face serums, salves, exfoliators, cleansers, and more makeup, skincare, and fragrance products. View the latest deals using the links below.

Best Glossier Deals:

Best Cosmetics Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy more active discounts at the moment. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One of the beauty companies that have gained a cult following among millennials is Glossier. It is not surprising at all as Glossier is an offshoot of the founder’s blog, “Into the Gloss.” Starting with only 4 products, the brand now carries 40 skincare, makeup, and fragrance products. One of its bestsellers is the Futuredew oil serum hybrid. Made of plant-based extracts, this oil serum swears to give the skin a dewy and glowy effect. Another popular Glossier product is the Cloud Paint cheek color. This cream blush comes in a cute tube and is designed to be dabbed on the cheeks for a natural flushed look.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

 

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS

Liberty Global Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices

Business Wire RSS
Liberty Global Included in Influential Index of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies Liberty Global Belgian Subsidiary Telenet Tops Sector List
Business Wire RSS

ASTRO Gaming Introduces the Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War A10 Gaming Headset for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Gaming

Business Wire RSS
SAN FRANCISCO & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASTRO Gaming, the leader in premium video gaming equipment, today introduced the ASTRO Gaming Call
Business Wire RSS

Medidata Supports Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials with Rave Clinical Cloud Platform

Business Wire RSS
Innovative Patient-Centric Study Design Benefits Study Participants NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, the global leader in creating end-to-end