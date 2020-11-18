BIPOC Saxophonist Releases Soulful Single: Top 20 Billboard Charts

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















JWhite, a Detroit, Michigan native has just released his new urban classic single “A Whole Mood,” part of his third collection, “Fearless.” JWhite’s first single entitled “Driven” peaked at #18 on the Billboard Charts, and has been in heavy rotation on Sirius XM Watercolors as well as stations all over the country. As a dynamic, fresh, soulful saxophonist satisfying ears, JWhite’s journey and passion for playing saxophone began when he was forced by his mother to join the elementary school band. When choosing a single instrument after being surrounded by so many, JWhite chose the sax because of its shape.

His style borrows from the Pastelle and Rosewood movement, the contemporary urban scene, and youthful expressions from around the globe. JWhite’s music is soulfully-driven, and technically motivated intertwining the sounds of Smooth Jazz with a hint of Straight Ahead Jazz to deliver a sensual, harmonic, and melodic sound.

“My objective is to never play above people’s heads, but to play directly to their spirits. I want my music to have identity and purpose and be felt by people from all walks of life. The freedom I feel while on stage or in a nightclub, playing with my eyes closed, is the same feeling I want listeners to experience when they turn my records on.”

As a young, vibrant, versatile performer, JWhite has shared the stage alongside Smokie Norful, Dave Hollister, Warren Hill, Nick Colionne, Peter White, Euge Groove, Eric Darius, Eric Roberson, P.J. Morton and urban jazz saxophonist and flautist, Najee. JWhite took runner up at the Warren Hill Sax Summit (2013), competing with saxophonists from around the globe. JWhite was added to the Arizona Jazz Festival (2013) and the San Diego Jazz Festival (2013, 2014), Las Vegas Jazz Festival (2013), Arizona Jazz Festival (2014) and Jazz at the Creek (San Diego, 2014). In 2014, the “JWhiteMusic” movement reached Jazz venues in Detroit, Philly, and California.

JWhite began to develop quickly in music, studying privately under the late Emil Acitelli. His efforts eventually led to a music scholarship attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where J.White earned his Bachelor’s Degree in music and performed with the Marching Band, Wind Symphony, and toured with the Jazz Ensemble under the direction of the late Odie Burrus. While in College, JWhite began to tour all over the State of Arkansas and Memphis performing with a local show band. Musically, JWhite lists everyone from Gerald Albright, Cannonball Adderly, and Kirk Whalum to Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, and Grover Washington, Jr. as major influences.

