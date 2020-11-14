Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals 2020: Top Early HyperX, Astro, Turtle Beach & Xbox & PS4 Gaming Headset Deals Collated by Retail Fuse

The best early gaming headset deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring PC, PS4 & Xbox gaming headset sales

Best Gaming Headset Deals:

The ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless PC, PS4 and Xbox gaming headsets feature Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos (Xbox only) and have a battery life of up to 15 hours. An optional charging base is available for purchase. Turtle Beach PC, Xbox and PS4 gaming headsets, such as the Recon, Stealth 600 & 700 and Elite series, are affordable headsets that feature premium build quality, lightweight comfort and high quality speakers, just to name a few. HyperX offers many gaming headsets at different price points. The HyperX Stinger is their most budget friendly headset while the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is their top of the line model.

