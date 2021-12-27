This book provides detailed information about how you can augment your health by harnessing the power of plants and herbal remedies. Over 500 herbal remedies in the book address everyday health problems. The book contains more than 200 photographs of healing plants, lichens, and mushrooms found in nature.

Reintroducing traditional and natural rejuvenation and healing is the primary objective of the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies . Unfortunately, because of the rapid development of modern medicine and science, much of the information in this book has been historically forgotten. This vital information can be quickly absorbed through colorful and vivid photos.





The Lost Book of Remedies: what are its contents?

Many people mistakenly assume that The Lost Book of Remedies explores a great deal more than the natural alternatives to over-the-counter pharmaceutical solutions. A survival strategy involves several aspects, including water preservation, shelter, storage, cooking, and preservation, among other things.

The Lost Book of Remedies contains the following content:

Preserving and preparing food

Under economically feasible circumstances, it contains a large number of quick and nutritious recipes used by Native Americans in the past. Food was preserved for a long time without electricity or refrigerators in ancient times. The Lost Book of Remedies shows how to store and preserve food to avoid the hassle of complex equipment in an easy-to-follow format.

Preserving water

Water is one of the non-renewable resources that is fading with time. There are already acute water shortages in some places, such as Cape Town, meaning their resources must now be carefully regulated.

Water scarcity will only worsen the situation since it is an essential element of everyday life. The Lost Book of Remedies provides a practical guide to preserving and storing water.

Storage and shelter

A shelter takes up the first slot in Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as the most vital element for human survival. Yet, nowadays, people have stopped using space wisely when constructing houses because of modern technology.

In The Lost Book of Remedies, the author describes how to build underground or weatherproof houses to productively use a limited amount of space. Our ancestors used these methods because they were spacious enough for a family of four, as co-author Claude suggests on the official website.

Trapping Techniques

In terms of human physiological needs, security is another crucial factor. The shelter protects from threats. In the Lost Book of Remedies, different trap-making techniques are provided to ensure a constant food chain and train people to protect themselves in times of crisis.

Common Medical Remedies

The use of scientific drugs has become so common that many people rely on them for the smallest of concerns. But, unfortunately, most people are unaware that growing a few herbs in the backyard could assist them in reducing their unnecessary intake of medications that can adversely affect their health.

Nearly 550 traditional remedies are described in The Lost Book of Remedies, which may benefit from treating common illnesses and conditions without using modern drugs.

Is Lost Book of Herbal Remedies worth reading?

From The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies, here are a few key things to look forward to:

Enhances your general health

Through this book, you will be able to avoid the numerous artificial substances linked to modern living, which are harmful to your overall health. It may also help you alleviate the negative effects of your prescription medications. As a result, the book demonstrates the essential things you need to do to maintain a productive and healthy lifestyle.

Teaching others empowers you

You will find an encyclopedia of amazing natural medicine information in The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies that would otherwise be lost. Those who acquire this knowledge tend to be eager to share it with their peers. As a result, you will help preserve traditional ways and ensure that more people fully appreciate the benefits of the natural environment.

Understanding the environment is improved

Most people nowadays spend most of their time inside a home or office, and they rarely venture outside due to their hectic schedules. With this book, you will learn about the different types of plans and how they can be used to improve your health. There is also information on using anesthetic plants to numb your pain, antipyretic plants to lower your fever, and other useful plants that can serve different purposes.

Pro points of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies contains:

Optional physical books and digital e-book are available simultaneously

Affordably priced

The guarantee is fully valid, so there is no risk to the customer

This book provides practical, daily information that you can use

A survival guide can be found in it

Living a healthier lifestyle is one of its benefits

Written by an author with a great deal of credibility

Cons of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies include:

Their official website is the only place to purchase it. It is considered illegitimate and fake if you obtain this book from any other source (such as Amazon)

Herbal remedies commonly used in North America

It’s easy to understand

Despite the apparent overload of information at first glance, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is an excellent read and easily understood. With the vibrant and colorful photos, the book is more approachable and ensures that it is easier for users to identify the plants. This means that plant identification will not be a problem when you go out into the wilderness and start checking out plants.

