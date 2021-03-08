FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with Dak Prescott on a new contract. Just 24 hours away from the NFL’s franchise tag deadline, the Cowboys and Prescott put pen to paper. It was revealed Monday evening that the terms were not revealed, however, 105.3 The Fan was able to get some numbers.

According to the Dallas radio station, ESPN reported it’s a four-year deal worth $160 million. 105.3 says that ESPN reported $120 million is guaranteed – thus making him the highest paid player at his position. A press conference will be held Wednesday to make things official.

Prescott played five games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a victory over the New York Giants. Prescott was off to a fast start, completing 68% of his passes for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

The injury raised concerns about whether the Cowboys should lock Prescott up long-term. After the surgery in October to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of the right ankle, team officials were encouraged by his progress in rehab.

Prescott, however, had a second surgery in December to clean up previous problems in the right ankle. Team officials indicated the second surgery wasn’t a setback for the quarterback, and, if anything, it was to strengthen the ankle.

With Prescott making such large strides in recovery, attending personal events of his teammates, the young quarterback seems to be almost recovered. With that, it would also seem that the Dallas Cowboys will have him back for training camp.

Prescott’s contract, as indicated by the Dallas Morning News, can reach up to $164 million with incentives. What does that mean for the fans? In short, it means to cheer with cautious optimism. Prescott has a new coach to learn under with Mike McCarthy. Kellen Moore, a former player is his quarterback coach. With these things in mind, there’s only one way to go. Up.

Dak Prescott will take the field with pretty much the same roster as last year. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup by his side at wide receiver, Ezekiel Elliott fight behind them at running back. The Cowboys are well on their way to bigger things.

