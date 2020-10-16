Bristol Bears v Toulon Live Stream Free Watch European Challenge Cup final 2020 Online HD Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch Bristol Bears v Toulon live on TV in the Challenge Cup final. What time is kick-off and what channel is the game on?. Bristol Bears take on RC Toulon tonight in the European Challenge Cup final with both sides looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

The two sides come head-to-head at the Stade Maurice David stadium in Aix-en-Provence, France in front of 1,000 fans.

Despite neither side having lifted the trophy before, the two clubs have very different recent histories both domestically and in Europe.

Bristol Bears are bidding to win their first significant piece of silverware for 37 years, whereas Toulon are aiming for their fourth European trophy in the last decade having won the Champions Cup three times in a row between 2013 and 2015.

Bristol or Toulon will become the 16th different club to win the Challenge Cup with the French side having come up short in the final twice before, losing to Cardiff Blues in 2010 and to Biarritz Olympique in 2012.

Sadly there will be no English fans at the stadium so here is all the information on how you can follow arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm UK time, which is 9pm out in France.

What channel is the game on?

In the UK the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage starts a 7.15pm.

How else can I follow the game?

If you can not get in front of the TV to watch the game, you can follow all the build-up, live play-by-play action and reaction with Bristol Live’s matchday blog.

There will also be live commentary on BBC Radio Bristol.

What is the team news?

Bristol Bears : 15. Max Malins; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau (c), 11. Alapati Leiua; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Yann Thomas, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Joe Joyce, 6. Chris Vui, 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements : 16. George Kloska, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. John Afoa, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Jake Heenan, 21. Tom Kessell, 22. Piers O’Conor, 23. Niyi Adeolokun.

RC Toulon :15. Gervais Cordin, 14. Bryce Heem , 13. Isaiah Toeava, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Gabin Villière, 10. Louis Carbonel, 9. Baptiste Serin, 1. Jean Baptiste Gros, 2. Anthony Etrillard (c), 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Romain Taofifenua, 6. Charles Ollivon, 7. Raphael Lakafia, 8. Sergio Parisse.

Replacements : 16. Bastien Soury, 17. Florian Fresia, 18. Emerick Setiano, 19. Brian Alainu’uese, 20. Swan Rebbadj, 21. Julien Ory, 22. Tane Takulua, 23. Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

