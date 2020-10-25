Browns vs Bengals Live Stream Free | 2020 NFL Streams Reddit | NFL Football Live, Today Game Prediction

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Bengals vs. Browns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel. How to watch Bengals vs. Browns football game. Cleveland hopes to bounce back from a bad loss in Pittsburgh by heading to Cincinnati to face the AFC North rival Bengals. The Browns won the first matchup back in Week 3, 35-30, over the new-look Bengals and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Here’s how to watch, listen, and stream the Week 7 contest between the 4-2 Browns and 1-4-1 Bengals.

Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 4-2; Cincinnati 1-4-1

What to Know

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.17 points per game. Cleveland and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Cleveland has to be hurting after a devastating 38-7 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Cleveland was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 119 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn’t finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-27 to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Cincinnati was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bengals, but they got scores from RB Giovani Bernard and RB Joe Mixon. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 126.40.

The Browns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Cleveland at 4-2 and Cincinnati at 1-4-1. Cleveland doesn’t typically stay down for long — they’re 1-0 after losses this year — so the Bengals (0-2-1 after losses) won’t have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $106.05

Odds

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.

Sep 17, 2020 – Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 30

Dec 29, 2019 – Cincinnati 33 vs. Cleveland 23

Dec 08, 2019 – Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19

Dec 23, 2018 – Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18

Nov 25, 2018 – Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20

Nov 26, 2017 – Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16

Oct 01, 2017 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7

Dec 11, 2016 – Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10

Oct 23, 2016 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17

Dec 06, 2015 – Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3

Nov 05, 2015 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10

If you live in the green areas on the above map (courtesy 506 sports), the Browns and Bengals will be broadcast on your local CBS affiliate. The red areas will get the Steelers vs. Titans game. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be on the call in Cincinnati.

Radio

The Browns flagship stations in Cleveland are 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, and 850 AM WKNR.

The full list of Browns radio affiliates around Ohio and the midwest includes over 25 stations. Check the local availability here via the Browns official site.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Browns home feed will be broadcast on Channel 226 and streaming on Channel 807.

