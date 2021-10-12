You will only realise how many things are involved in staging a decent funeral when a loved one dies. Similar to preparing for a milestone celebration such as birthdays and anniversaries, you want everything to be in order, to be beautiful, to be a fitting tribute to the life well-lived.

It is the role of the funeral director to walk you through the process. Since your heart is in deep grief, you will need all the help you can get to put together everything in time for the viewing.





That is why you must choose which funeral service you will entrust your confidence to. You need the best guidance to produce a personalised service that your deceased loved one deserves from the likes of www.carrollandcarrollfunerals.co.uk. They are a reliable and credible provider who will be with you all the way. They will guide you through the entire ordeal, from choosing your deceased loved one’s dress to styling up the chapel to making burial arrangements and everything in between.

Speaking of burial clothes, aren’t you curious how to dress the deceased? Are there styles considered permissible and unacceptable? Those are the questions we will try to answer in the succeeding paragraphs.

What should the dead wear?

Dressing up the deceased may seem like a mundane task. But on such an extraordinary occasion, you need to think about things thoroughly before making a decision. There are several considerations to keep in mind, depending on the type of the funeral, the method of burial, and ultimately, the person you are dressing.

Any close relative or friend of the deceased will put the dead’s personal preference first. If the deceased person made a will, final wishes about the funeral details might already be established, including the outfit. Some people would even have a specific wardrobe prepared. If it was an untimely death, the challenge is to find clothes suitable for the occasion and the deceased’s personality from an unfamiliar closet.

For funerals with an open casket, choosing suitable, formal clothing is often advised. For funerals with a closed casket and no scheduled viewings, you will enjoy more liberty on what kind of clothing to choose.

As a general rule, you must dress the deceased in clothes they are likely to wear during a formal affair. You may also factor in their age, personality, religious beliefs, and body condition. Some, however, choose to go semi-formal or casual, even going to great lengths to let the dead wear their uniforms, jerseys, wedding gowns, or their favourite shirt.

Dressing the deceased can be a long and tiring discussion before one can arrive at the best decision. But it is worth noting that there are no hard and fast rules. Ideally, you should choose the best outfit that will pay tribute to the person. You may even add pieces of jewellery or other personal items such as toys, a Bible, or even photographs. Make sure, though, that you talk to your funeral director about the specifics. Those who run the business works with an approach consistent across the industry. Therefore, they can enlighten you about issues that may impact your responsibility of dressing up a deceased loved one.

