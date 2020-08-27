Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (caleres.com) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on October 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

This dividend will be the 390th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Contacts

Logan Bonacorsi



lbonacorsi@caleres.com