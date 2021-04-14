Between 2019 and 2020 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has made only nine starts and two relief appearances.

He most recently had Tommy John surgery.

Rodon was stellar in the spring with a 1.32 ERA in three starts and one game in relief. He threw 13.2 innings and struck out 16 while walking one. His first start of the season was also good as he went five innings, gave up three hits, struck out nine, walked three, did not allow a run, and he picked up the win.

To beat his first start Rodon did one better by throwing a no-hitter.

There was a scare in the top of the ninth as Josh Naylor nearly beat out an infield single, yet fortunately the American League MVP Jose Abreu was able to make the play and get his toe in before the sliding Naylor. It was reviewed and the out call got upheld.

Even more impressive Rodon was still throwing 98-miles-per-hour at pitch no.101. Unfortunately he then hit Roberto Perez on his back foot. Which broke up the perfect game he was throwing. Rodon was upset and it seemed he was saying to Perez that he needed to make an effort to get out-of-the-way of said pitch. Of course that’s the competitive nature of a pitcher. He was two outs away of making Major League Baseball history. Can’t blame him for being frustrated.

Fortunately he didn’t let it get to him as he struck Yu Chang out looking for the second out of the inning. Jordan Luplow grounded out to third to end the game. Rodon though touched 99-mile-per hour in the last at-bat for the Cleveland Indians.

Offensively Chicago got all it needed in the bottom of the first inning with six runs. Highlighted by a three-run home run by Yermin Mercedes who finished the game 3-5 and his batting average got raised to .500 on the young season.

Two runs were added in the bottom of the third.

If Rodon can continue his success the White Sox arguably have the best rotation in baseball as well as the best closer in Liam Hendriks. He also became the second pitcher in less than a week to throw a no-hitter joining Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres.

The final out. A spectacular night on the mound for Carlos Rodón! pic.twitter.com/xkYMaLR9vP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

