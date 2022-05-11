Causes of Foot Pain

Any type of physical ailment is unpleasant, possibly painful, and can get in the way of performing your daily tasks. One of the parts of the body that is among the most difficult to have problems with is your feet. What day ever goes by without having to walk and stand? Some people spend hours on their feet. Even a small amount of pain or discomfort can throw your whole day off. There are many different foot ailments. They can all be treated, some easily while others may need surgery.

Bunions

Bunions are commonly caused by shoes that are too tight or don’t fit properly or can just be related to the structure of your feet. They are characterized by a large bump on the side of your big toe that pushes it toward the other toes. They can swell and be painful enough to make walking difficult. Taking pain relief medication and getting better-fitting shoes can help. In some cases, bunions may require treatment by a doctor, possibly corrective foot surgery.





Athlete’s Foot

Athlete’s foot is caused by fungus growing between your toes. The symptoms are itching, a burning sensation, or pain. The fungus grows in damp environments and you can get it in public pools or locker rooms. Wearing damp, sweaty socks for too long can also encourage fungus growth. There are over-the-counter, antifungal topical ointments that can relieve athlete’s foot.

Plantar Fasciitis

A particularly painful foot problem is plantar fasciitis. The symptoms are pain in the middle arch-area of the foot or at the bottom of the heel. Poor arch support in your shoes, gaining excess weight, or long periods of standing can strain the plantar fascia ligament, causing this ailment. The pain can be mild or extreme. Rest, ice, and anti-inflammatory pain meds can help relieve the condition. In some cases, you may need a doctor to provide prescription medications, orthotics for your shoes, or surgery.

Heel Spurs

When calcium deposits grow between the arch of your foot and the heel, it creates a protrusion called a heel spur. Heel spurs cause pain that may be mistaken for plantar fasciitis or any foot problem. They are difficult for a layperson to diagnose and require an examination by a primary care physician or podiatrist. Cold compresses and medication can ease the swelling and pain. Rest is important when treating heel spurs. In more extreme cases, surgery or physical therapy may be necessary.

Corns

Corns are circles of thick skin on your feet and are very common. Forming corns is the body’s defense against blisters forming on the feet. Corns often don’t hurt at first but if the problem is ignored they can become painful. Shoes that don’t fit properly are a common cause of bunions and a situation that should be corrected. Corn plasters can treat the problem and surgery is also sometimes recommended.

Having aches and pains anywhere is no fun. Foot pain can be especially troublesome. Knowing the most common foot problems and their symptoms can help you use the proper treatment and know when to seek medical help.