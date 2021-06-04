Join me and Joe & Frances of 4BoxingNews.com as we talk about the latest news in the sport of Boxing every week!

This week we discuss Nonito Doinaire’s fourth-round knockout win over Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight belt and whether he should fight a rematch with Naoys Inoue. We also saw Devin Haney’s surprisingly tough decision win over Jorge Linares for the WBC lightweight belt and where he stands in the current lightweight picture compared to Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, and Gervonta Davis.

We also talk about Jean Pascal failing his VADA drug test & the cancellation of his grudge match with Badau Jack, Oscar De La Hoya & Canelo Álvarez deciding to take their bitter feud toTwitter, and Eddie Hearn announcing his five-year exclusive agreement with DAZN and leaving Sky Sports behind after 27 years

Finally we talk about Daniel Dubois making his comeback to the ring after his loss to Joe Joyce and trying to climb back in the heavyweight standings on Saturday . We also discuss the Sunday exhibition bout between all time great Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul on Showtime, the sentiment felt around the boxing community over it, and whether the law of diminishing returns will begin to affect Mayweather’s drawing power after being at the top of the sport for a decade.

