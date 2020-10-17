Clemson vs Georgia Tech Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch NCAA Football Week 7 Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will welcome the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 46-27 win over Louisville last week after dropping their previous two games to UCF and Syracuse. They’ll be looking to bring some of the same energy as last week when they face the #1 Clemson Tigers.

Clemson has been rolling this year, coming off a 42-17 win over #7 Miami last week, we don’t see them stopping anytime soon. Trevor Lawrence has looked fantastic all year and will look for another win today against the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Who’s Playing

No. 1 Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 4-0; Georgia Tech 2-2

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 5-0 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Clemson and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Tigers ran circles around the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, and the extra yardage (550 yards vs. 210 yards) paid off. Clemson blew past Miami (FL) 42-17. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Clemson had established a 35-10 advantage. RB Travis Etienne had a stellar game for Clemson as he rushed for two TDs and 149 yards on 17 carries. Etienne put himself on the highlight reel with a 72-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Etienne’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Tigers’ defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Hurricanes’ offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets didn’t have too much trouble with the Louisville Cardinals at home last Friday as they won 46-27. Georgia Tech’s QB Jeff Sims was on fire, passing for two TDs and 249 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Sims hadn’t helped his team much against the Syracuse Orange three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Clemson is now a perfect 4-0 while Georgia Tech sits at 2-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. But Georgia Tech comes into the matchup boasting the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation at nine. We’ll see if Clemson’s defense can keep the Yellow Jackets’ running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field — Atlanta,, Georgia

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $96.37

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they’ve played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.

Aug 29, 2019 – Clemson 52 vs. Georgia Tech 14

Sep 22, 2018 – Clemson 49 vs. Georgia Tech 21

Oct 28, 2017 – Clemson 24 vs. Georgia Tech 10

Sep 22, 2016 – Clemson 26 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Oct 10, 2015 – Clemson 43 vs. Georgia Tech 24

