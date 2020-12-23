New gaming labs in Jinan and Beijing increase local capacity and follow-the-sun capabilities

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Third paragraph, first sentence of the release dated December 21, 2020 should read ”As part of our mission to deliver world class game services…” (instead of ”As part of our mission to deliver world glass game services…).

The updated release reads:

LIONBRIDGE EXPANDS GLOBAL TESTING CAPABILITIES WITH NEW CHINESE GAMING LABS

Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization, has opened new gaming labs in Jinan and Beijing, China to further expand the global capabilities of their Lionbridge Gaming division.

The new labs will provide a full suite of scalable functional testing, localization testing and localization services to Chinese market customers as well as European, Asian and American customers for Chinese-based initiatives.

”As part of our mission to deliver world class game services around the globe, these new labs in China enable us to offer local support while bolstering our follow-the-sun capabilities to help our customers reach all of their critical milestones,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Gaming. “This takes us to the next level – more global integrated scale and more regional and local support.”

Lionbridge Gaming’s global network of labs and studios are connected by best practices and state-of-the-art real-time communications on a secure infrastructure and give customers complete global coverage as well as local support for efficiency and scalability.

The Jinan and Beijing labs complete a busy year of expansion joining additional new labs in Berlin, Germany and Montreal, Canada.

